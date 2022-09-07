Country singer Maren Morris turns transphobia into $100K for Trans resources

After calling out the transphobia that another celebrity displayed in an online remark, Maren Morris was called a “lunatic country music person” on Fox News. The singer decided to slap the slogan on a T-shirt, sell it as merch and donate all proceeds to Trans causes. The result? More than $100,000 dollars in donations.

It all started when Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, posted a transphobic message on her Instagram account, using the same type of anti-trans rhetoric that has recently spread in the media. While showing off a new makeup look, she captioned: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

One of the first to call her out was singer Cassadee Pope, who tweeted: “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition.”

Country singer Maren Morris also condemned Aldean’s transphobia by replying to Pope’s tweet saying: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

The backlash did not stop Brittany Aldean from doubling down on her claims which pushed the conservative rhetoric that parents are forcing their kids into being Trans. She appeared on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight, where the anchor agreed with her transphobic remarks and called Morris a “lunatic country music person” for her comment.

Far from being offended, the country singer decided to take the title and print it on a T-shirt, together with the phone number of a crisis hotline for Trans youth. She then put the t-shirts on sale with the rest of her merch, saying that all proceeds were destined for LGBTQ+ media watchdog GLAAD and Trans Lifeline.

After only one weekend, she announced on Instagram that more than $100,000 was raised through the sales of the t-shirts, in an amazing display of allyship and solidarity.

