Five fresh queer Irish tracks to add to your playlist

Spring has sprung and it’s brought with it a host of fantastic new queer Irish music. While marginalised genders continue to fight for radio time on Irish airwaves, there is no shortage of queer Irish tracks deserving of air time. Here’s just a handful.

Bobbi Arlo

Since the release of her debut radio smash ‘Berries’ back in November 19, Arlo’s star is most definitely on the rise.

Arlo’s mellow almost hypnotic sounding voice paired with her infectiously catchy lyrics and beats make for a pairing even the sourest of people could love. Her music is nothing short of feel good feel deeply.

Susie Blue

After a notable hiatus, Northern Ireland’s Queen of Queer is iron-strong in lyricism, and slightly experimental in sound. Susie took the guts of a year to re-centre herself following the passing of her mother, penning the EP in and around those feelings of grief and love. The result is a deep delving into herself and her artistry, with her lyrics celebrating what’s meaningful: acceptance, family, self, community, home. The EP is accompanied by the single ‘May God Forgive You’.

Ailbhe Reddy

Following the super successful release of her Choice nominated album, Personal History, Ailbhe Reddy is back with an atmospheric understated track, ‘City Unfolds.’ Reddy is one of six Irish artists, including Pillow Queens, to perform at the upcoming SXSW online festival.

Bambie Thug

Exercising their god-given right to have chemically altered fun on their birthday, East-London based and Irish native Bambie Thug debuts with a raw, hyperpop anthem of defiance and sinful attitude, ‘Birthday’.

Released on the day before their Birthday, March 5 – it’s a track that’s full of electronic production nuances and creativity, providing the foundation for a lyrical onslaught detailing a typical night in the life of Bambie Thug.

Speaking on the new single, Bambie Thug stated: “’Birthday’ is for all the goblins out there, music is the only drug we will ever need”.

Babylamb

Equal-parts hysterical, joyous, sexy and desperate – take a sip, hunny. Irish pop band Babylamb are back with their third release, “Mister Magic”.

The new single is a shiny and hyper-active bit of synth pop – suave, confident, and a good time. The track was recorded and self-produced at home. Electric drums, warping synths and chunky guitars build the momentum before slamming into a heavy sax and guitar solo. Dress up and get down before ‘Mister Magic’ drives the convertible off the cliff and into the sunset without you.