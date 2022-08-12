Five-year-old removed from Louisiana school for having same-sex parents

A five-year-old child has reportedly been removed from her school in Louisiana because her adoptive parents are a same-sex couple.

Emily and Jennifer Parker say they were called in by the school principal two days before their daughter Zoey’s first day of kindergarten. During the meeting, they were told that she could not attend the school because of their “lifestyle choices”.

The couple adopted Jennifer’s niece Zoey earlier this month after her father died as a result of an industrial accident in 2020.

Jennifer explained to CNBC News “She lost her father, she lost her mother, and now she’s losing her school which she loves very much.”

Zoey attended the Bible Baptist Academy school in Louisiana last semester for Pre-Kindergarten, however, since the adoption went through the school administration appears to have taken a dramatic u-turn on their tolerance of the couple’s relationship.

In a statement released by the school, they maintain, “The Bible also teaches us to love everyone with the love of God despite their personal choices. We strive to teach this to the students who attend.

“Regarding personal relationships, we hold that those relationships, whether in dating or in marriage, should be between a man and a woman.”

Defending the decision to exclude Zoey the statement goes on, “And as a Christian institution, we are protected by federal laws that give us the opportunity to teach and practice our beliefs… There are times where [sic] our commitment to upholding our Christian values will not line up with the values of other people. This should not be interpreted that we have any hatred or malice toward them.”

Despite the Bible Baptist Academy’s deplorable conduct, the family are looking upon the event as a positive. As Jennifer explained, “It’s a blessing in disguise. We have an opportunity to bring her to school here which is a little closer and let her make some new friends.”