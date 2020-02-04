Flash competition: Win four tickets and a reserved table for Queer As Jokes comedy night in Bow Lane

The second episode of Queer As Jokes is launching tomorrow! If the original event was anything to go by, fans of top class comedy are in for a riotous treat. If you’re feeling lucky, yours truly have four tickets and a reserved table up for grabs for one lucky winner to treat their besties to an evening of hilarity in Dublin city centre’s fab venue – Bow Lane.

So what LGBT+ lovelies can you expect on the night? Host, MC Fran Winston (Battle of the Axe, Cherry Comedy, Funny Women and Comedy Gold) will be accompanied by an incredible line-up of jokers consisting of; Bláithín de Burca, Lady K, Ian Lynam, Michéal Kierans, Jo Heffernan, Denny Redmond and Hugh O’Neill.

Bláithín de Burca began doing stand-up comedy in 2014 and has headlined at clubs across the country. Bláithín also co-hosts the ‘I Don’t Know Her’ podcast with Aoife O’Connor. ‘I Don’t Know Her’ is a hilarious and engaging listen in which Bláithín and Aoife pick apart various topics and give their own hilarious spin on them. And that’s just one of the fab lineup!

If you aren’t the lucky winner, there’s still no reason to miss out, as tickets for the hilarious event are available online and cost a mere €5. But make sure to get in there before they’re all grabbed up!

So if you fancy a sidesplitting night, drop in to Bow Lane for a ton of laughs with a new and exciting group of LGBT+ comedians.

To be in with a chance of winning four tickets and a reserved table for the second instalment of Queer as Jokes: The Farce Awakens in Bow Lane all you have to do is answer the question below. Deadline for entries is Wednesday, February 5 and winners will be announced tomorrow.

Question: Where is the event taking place?