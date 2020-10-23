Foyle Pride create Rainbow Path to campaign for permanent crossing celebrating equal marriage 

There are rainbow crossings across the world that act as a tourist attraction and landmark in their cities. This will be the first in Northern Ireland. Foyle Pride is painting a rainbow path in the Derry/Londonderry’s city centre as part of its campaign to secure a permanent rainbow crossing. Foyle Pride calls for a permanent crossing to celebrate all of the achievements the equal rights campaigns have made and to mark this first year of equal marriage.

Foyle Pride is also celebrating the 10thyear of the Pride Parade that takes place annually from Waterside to Cityside. This year the parade happened online and the festival committee is hoping for a permanent marker in the city to brighten the winter months ahead and for years to come – particularly at a time when we cannot come together in person.

The Rainbow path is supported by the Mayor of Derry/Londonderry, Brian Tierney, who is also backing the Foyle Pride call for a permanent crossing in the heart of their city.

Mayor Brian Tierney said:

“I am delighted to see this rainbow coloured artwork coming to fruition and that Derry is the first place in Northern Ireland to support this global initiative to celebrate the pride movement. “Foyle Pride carry out crucial work in representing the LGBT community in the North West and in campaigning for equal rights and solidarity with the global LGBT community. The Festival has been a wonderful and vibrant celebration of respect and diversity for over 25 years and the parade over the last 10 years has been a fitting climax of those celebrations – attracting thousands of people to the city centre. “I would like to express my personal thanks to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon for accommodating this request for the rainbow artwork at one of the city’s busiest pedestrian areas. I would also like to give me full support to the campaign for a permanent rainbow crossing to be added on a prominent road in our city so we can show we are a place where the LGBT community are welcomed and supported.”

This is marking the launch of Foyle Pride’s autumn activities. The start of a series of social media takeovers from members of the LGBTQ+ community in our region and the launch of a Fundraiser to support Foyle Pride 2021 to make sure it is more accessible than ever!

Foyle Pride is interested in hearing from all walks of life, perhaps you are a musician, healthcare professional, educator, farmer, activist, artist, administrator, acrobat, run a small business…a combo of these or so much more! You might use your takeover to highlight an LGBTQ+ campaign, share a performance you are working on or simply say hi and bring us along with you on your weekend!



Want to get involved? Email Foyle Pride at [email protected] with your name, Instagram handle and tell Foyle Pride a little bit about yourself and what you would like to do with your weekend takeover and audiences of all ages can tune in!

Foyle Pride is also releasing a limited edition of CELEBRATE THE LOVE Tees for presale to raise money for the festival 2021. Designed by Derry-based Emmet Brown, the t-shirts come in six variations in pink, yellow, blue or white. The confetti-inspired design is a celebration of love, something we all need in this difficult year.

People can buy a Foyle Pride Fundraiser T-shirt from Etsy on pre-sale until 15 November 2020 to ensure enough time for production before Christmas! There will be free collection from Derry or postage worldwide! Shop online now.