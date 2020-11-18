Friends of Dorothy ends season one with a glittering bang featuring Miz Cracker

On the season finale of hit podcast, Friends of Dorothy, RuPaul’s Drag Race and recent All Stars runner up Miz Cracker joins the queens to chat about her upcoming podcast, ‘She’s A Woman’, which launches December 6 and will feature 52 episodes in which Cracker will chat to extraordinary women that inspire her.

The queens also discuss life without live gigs and how they’ve been keeping busy and how she coped with the all stars experience during the pandemic.

Miz Cracker also opens up about her childhood, early queer experiences, her drag roots with Bob The Drag Queen and that infamous time she was robbed in Dublin while in full drag: “If your not getting mugged in drag outside the Guinness storehouse, your not getting the authentic experience”.

Candy, Kiki and their favourite gal pal Max are also joined by bestselling author and Candy’s Dragony Aunts co-presenter Crystal Rasmussen who arrives at the finale party to discuss the latest happenings in the world that have them all gasping and gagging!

From Samantha Mumba’s comeback to Melanie C’s broadband troubles and Madonna’s upcoming movie, the queens don’t hold back from the hard hitting news!

During the episode, Miz Cracker opened up about her love for Ireland saying:

“I love Cork, I’ve performed there twice and I’ve been in Dublin countless times. It’s funny that none of my shows have toured in my own country but that’s okay because I much prefer touring in Ireland,the audiences are insane!”

Before lockdown, Miz Cracker was the midst of a European tour. Cork, Dublin and London were her last shows before safety measures came into effect:

“I got the idea for the show when I was in Liverpool and I looked at the queue and saw one gay guy and a sea of mothers and daughters. Most of my jokes and stories were about gay sex and I knew I had to make a show for my female fans.

“In each show I speak about how gay men can be derogatory when speaking towards women and every time, gay men walked out of the show because they get so offended – so I knew I was doing something right!”

Speaking on wrapping up a successful first season, Friends of Dorothy host and GCN fave Candy reflected on the importance of the podcast during such uncertain times:

”Kiki, Max and I have the best time recording this podcast and it honestly kept us going through lockdown. Like most people in our community we were devastated at the closure of LGBTQ+ spaces and lack of physical pride festivals and this was such a wonderful way to stay creative, connect and entertain people at home.

“We also want to say a massive thank you to everyone at GCN for their continued support and for working with us on the live events which were the best fun. We will be back bigger, better and more silly than ever next February and there may be something festive en route!”

You can listen to the Friends Of Dorothy season one finale featuring Miz Cracker here, and makes sure to give the girls a follow on Instagram!