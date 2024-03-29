Full autopsy report released for trans teen Nex Benedict

A full autopsy report has been released following the death of Nex Benedict, a transgender teenager who died one day after being beaten by three students in a high school bathroom.

The medical report expands on the partial report released on March 13 which indicated Nex’s death was likely a suicide based on a “combined toxicity” of two medications: an anti-histamine and an anti-depressant.

Maryland Poison Center’s medical director, Dr Joshua King, indicated that while levels of one of the medications in Nex’s body were not “dramatically elevated,” the levels of the other were within a range compatible with other patients who died from an overdose.

The full medical report indicates Nex experienced non-lethal injuries to his head, neck, torso, and limbs from the physical altercation, but he did not sustain a brain injury. The autopsy report also notes Nex’s medical history which includes bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, self-harm, and chronic tobacco and marijuana abuse.

Nex’s story has gained international attention and highlighted the homophobic and transphobic laws and policies that the Oklahoma school district has in place. In 2023, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt passed a law banning trans students from using the school bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Nex endured transphobic bullying for at least a year prior to his death. He told police that three older female students repeatedly beat his head against the floor until he blacked out after he poured water on them.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler determined the teenagers involved will not face criminal charges. He said after reviewing the police investigation, he considers the physical altercation to have been “mutual combat”.

Several LGBTQ+ activists have emphasised that whether Nex died by a medication overdose or physical trauma, transphobia was largely responsible for his death. The US Department of Education announced that it will investigate the Owasso Public School District.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said: “This report cannot be seen as a conclusion of the investigation into the death of a teenager who should still be here today.”

Ellis added: “Oklahoma’s supposed leaders must still provide answers to the public about the state-sponsored bullying by legislation, the inadequate response to violence in a school bathroom, and all the failures to keep Nex safe that continue to endanger LGBTQ and 2STGNC+ people in Oklahoma.”

The Human Rights Campaign issued a response to the Oklahoma medical examiner’s report pledging to continue to support Nex’s family and affirming that the organisation is calling for an independent investigation.

Human Rights Campaign (HRC) president Kelley Robinson said the report “does little to fill in the gaps in information about that day or the more than a year of bullying and harassment that led up to it.” She has called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a Department of Justice investigation into Benedict’s death as well.

