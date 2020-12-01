Galway Winter Pride returns this year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it just keeps getting better and better with the announcement of Galway Winter Pride coming back for a second year to bring hope this cold season.

Galway Winter Pride will mark a season of events all across the month of December aimed at the LGBTQ+ community as well as their friends, families, and allies. The ‘Season of Pride‘ will add some much-needed hope, colour and joy to the darker days of the year.

We're excited to announce Galway will have our second Winter Pride this year! More details will be available on soon about events we'll be running all across December.#WinterPridehttps://t.co/RtZ2zrSddU — Bród na Gaillimhe (@GalwayPride) November 26, 2020

Galway Pride says that this year has been a challenge like no other, and for the LGBTQ+ community many vital services, support networks, and community spaces that can be lifesaving for so many have been lost or had to adapt to Covid-19. Galway Pride believes that giving back to the community in the darker months of the year has a huge impact.

Chair of Galway Pride Owen Hanley says, “The winter months can be a difficult period in the best of times, and sadly this year will be tougher than ever. Many of the challenges we all face under the current circumstances are made more difficult for those members of the LGBT+ community who aren’t safe in their homes, who might not be welcomed or respected by their family, or who don’t get the basic support their need to live their lives as they are.”

“Winter Pride will give the LGBT+ community an opportunity to stay connected, offer the chance to socialise with old friends and meet new ones, all from the digital comfort of your couch.” Hanley continues, “We have over a dozen events planned as well as a dedicated online social space that will provide a genuine chance to share the festive season as a community.”

Galway Winter Pride has planned a number of events including panels on discussions relevant to the LGBTQ+ community and society at large, there will be social spaces and laid-back chances to chat to socialise, and there’ll be plenty of entertainment, table quizzes, movie nights and much more. Pride claims that there will be something for the X, something for the Gaeilgeoirí, and something for the Y.

“We as a committee choose to make Winter Pride an entire month this year so that the community can engage in events and social spaces when they need to. For many, Winter and the Christmas period will be the highlight of the year, for others it can mean a huge amount of stress and anxiety. For many it’s a mixture of both.” Hanley adds.

“Our hope is that when you’re looking for an escape or a bit of a breather over the next few weeks we’ll have a virtual hot chocolate waiting for you”

For full details of Winter Pride follow Galway Pride on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @GalwayPride.