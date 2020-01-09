Gay adult performers are offering nudes to raise donations for Australian fire relief

Gay adult performers are offering naked pictures of themselves to people who donate $10 towards the prevention of further devastation caused by the Australian bushfires.

‘The Naked Philanthropist’ Kaylen Ward has inspired other adult performers to encourage their followers to donate towards people suffering due to the the fires in Australia. After researching about the bushfires, she reached out to her fans by calling on them to donate to charity organisations and once they could show the receipt, she would send them personal nudes.

Speaking to Guardian Australia, Ward said, “I donated $1,000 myself. I had a substantial amount of followers, maybe 30,000 at the time, and I thought that a lot of my followers would pitch in and send in some donations for the wildfires.”

It has been reported that Ward has raised over $1 million for the charities. Following in her footsteps, gay adult performers are making the same appeal. Rocco Steele tweeted, “Inspired by @lilearthangelk & heartbroken to see devastation in Australia. Anybody who donates $10 USD or more to a legit charity that helps with the efforts in Australia, I will DM you a naked pic of myself. You must show me proof of donation.”

Here’s a list of charity’s people can help donate to x pic.twitter.com/iFcumNuLAa — Salvatore (@bubblemunch3r) January 8, 2020

There is a list of charity organisations beneath Steele’s Tweet to direct people on the best support groups. On Instagram, Caged Jock wrote, “Joining forces with Kaylen Ward, I am giving a 30-days access to my fans page if you donate at least $10 to any charity that help to combat the Australian fire. […] This promo has no expiration date because there is no such thing as expiration date for charity.”

Ward’s Tweet has created a movement where adult performers are utilising their platform to promote the cause and effect positive change for Australia. Starting in 2019, the bushfires season has been rampaging across the country with a notable intensity compared to other years. However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been heavily criticised for a lack of action.

The fires have been raging for four months, taking the lives of 25 people and pushing certain animal species to the brink of extinction. In the face of this wide scale calamity, numerous celebrities have been rallying behind the country to show support.

Against the climate crisis devastating Australia, it is important to show support and reach out to as many people as possible. Ward has set up a GoFundMe to raise donations for World Wildlife Funds, on which she writes, “I encourage you all to do what you can and help save our planet, whether it’s $1 or $100, it is going to make a difference in someone’s life.”