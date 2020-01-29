Gay artist creates comic book covers of iconic albums by female singers

Liam Alexander is a gay artist who began to work on his “comic book project” in June of 2018, starting by creating a comic book cover based on Björk’s 1993 album Debut. In the months following, Alexander would go on to create artwork based off of all nine of Björk’s studio albums. Every single piece is chocked full of references to the album itself, it’s tracklist, including B-sides, it’s accompanying music videos as well as fashion and hair and make-up.
View this post on Instagram
Björk – Debut Comic Cover Project • • So I’m a huge fan of Björk and comic book art and I have this huge space on a wall I need to fill so I decided to combine them and make something. This is the first one for Debut and I’ll be doing all 9 studio albums over the coming months. Thought I’d share them here for others to appreciate. • • I took inspiration from the lyrics of the songs, the videos, outfits and hair from the Debut era. Tried a few things that didn’t work but I’m happy with the end result. • • I illustrated all of this in Photoshop on a Wacom 24HD for those that are interested. Is anybody? I dunno. Anyway, on to Post where I get to extend my palette beyond beige 🙂
Alexander spoke to PinkNews about what inspired him to create the fascinating pieces and how the concept came about. “I’ve always had a love for the artwork in comics and graphic novels ever since I can remember,” he explained, “I’d never attempted working in this style before and one day I was just sketching while going through an intense Björk phase and the two seemed to fit together.”
After finishing the Björk series, Liam moved on to another much-loved artist, Kate Bush beginning with her 1978 album The Kick Inside. Liam explained in an interview that he draws his inspiration from Bush’s own work as well as certain elements from Batman’s Gotham City as well as Prince!
View this post on Instagram
Kate Bush The Kick Inside – Comic Cover • • With this year being the 40 year anniversary of her debut, it felt only right for Kate Bush to be the next subject of my comic cover series. I will be doing all studio albums from The Kick Inside to 50 Words For Snow. • I've loved Kate Bush for as long as I can remember. I grew up with my Dad playing her music on a loop and I was always fascinated by her. I was lucky enough to get to see her live on the Before The Dawn tour in London a few years ago which was the most incredible concert I've ever been to. • The Kick Inside isn't my favourite of hers but I think that’s just due to the production as I lean more towards the work she produced herself. Saying that, I don't think she has a bad album and I adore every song on here. My current fav is Feel It ❤️ • For this one I tried a few different ideas before it came together. In fact I almost had it finished a couple of weeks ago until I scrapped all of the background and started again. The books were my way into this one – she sings about poetry, mythology, philosophy etc in this record so it felt right – and obviously we have Wuthering Heights and I think I read somewhere that James and the Cold Gun was inspired by The Day of the Jackal. • I put in a reference to every song on the album, some are obvious, others are only slight but just DM me if you can't find them and want to know. • PRINTS AVAILABLE – LINK IN BIO
Just like the Björk series, Liam created unique and stunning faux-comic book covers of all Kate’s albums, finishing with 50 Words For Snow.
View this post on Instagram
Kate Bush – 50 Words For Snow Comic Cover Series • • The final piece to my Kate Bush comic cover series – the gorgeous ‘50 Words For Snow’. It took me almost 6 months to complete all 11 pieces which was longer than anticipated. It’s a bittersweet feeling. I’m quite sad it’s over but I’m also looking forward to starting something new. • • I’ve always loved this record and all of the stories within this world. The highlight for me is ‘Among Angels’ which takes me right back to the Before The Dawn gig. • • I wanted to pay homage to the small sets of the Lake Tahoe and Misty short videos but without directly copying their styles. This idea came from not knowing what to do with the title track so I decided just to type the words out and make that into an origami snowflake. Then I went a bit mad with the origami aspect but I think it looks cool and a little different to the others. There’s a reference for each of the 7 tracks. • • Prints are available, including the entire set as a collection through the link in my bio.
Currently, Liam is just over halfway through his Madonna series, recently posting his reimagination of her eight studio album Music.
View this post on Instagram
Madonna – Music Comic Cover Project • • By the time this album was released I’d become a big Madonna fan. I had it on a loop for months and it still feels fresh after almost 20 years. It has some of my favourite Madonna songs (Impressive Instant, Paradise, Gone, Don’t Tell Me) and one of my least favourites (NP). I think this one would round out my Top 5 Madonna albums. Sometimes it seems to get overlooked in her discography but I love it. • • Again, there’s a reference for every song and prints are available (link is in the bio). • • #madonna #music #donttellme #americanpie #madamex #queenofpop #comic #comics #comicart #fanart #art #illustration #illustrator #digitalart #photoshop #instagay #artistsoninstagram #artist #gayboy #artwork #gayartist #instaart #comicbookart #artofinstagram #artistic #artoftheday #madonnaart #queen
In between his expansive series of artist discographies, Liam has also created a couple of stand-alone pieces including LP 1 by FKA Twigs and Y Kant Tori Read featuring Tori Amos who Liam says he will eventually do a series on also.
View this post on Instagram
Y Kant Tori Read Comic Cover Series • • Disclaimer: I will be doing the Tori Amos discography at some point but I won’t be diving into it yet. Tori is my favourite artist of all time so the series is inevitable but I’m not ready to dive in – I need more planning time. So for now, I decided to do YKTR as a ‘special edition’. • • I remember a time when the only YKTR track I could get was Cool On Your Island from Limewire so my introduction to this album was slow over the years. I adore all of the songs and there’s a lot to appreciate here. I’m glad Tori has finally made peace with the record. • • There was only one music video from the era and all of the promo images were pretty much the same but luckily Tori uses a lot of visual language so I was able to get one or two references for every song on the album. • • I’ll be starting my next project this week which will be another long discography of one of my faves. As always, prints are available through the link in my bio.
If you want to keep up to date with his latest creations you can follow Liam on Instagram @artofliamalxndr. Also, if you want to support the artist further and get your own physical copy of any of these fab pieces, Liam sells prints of his artwork on his Etsy store!
© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
For 30 years GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community. We want to go on providing this community hub in print and online, helping countless individuals across the country, but the revenue from advertising across the media is falling.
GCN needs your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from only €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.