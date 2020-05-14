Gay bar partners with Amazon to provide 10,000 free meals for first responders during coronavirus pandemic

One Virginia gay bar has managed to provide frontline workers with 10,000 free meals amid the coronavirus outbreak with financial support from retail giant Amazon.

The company, which had just recently relocated its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, decided it would be fitting to offer support to the community amidst the pandemic. Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant jumped at the opportunity to work alongside the huge company in order to give back to the community, while also allowing them to remain in business during the poor economic climate.

In a statement to the Washington Blade, an Amazon spokesperson explained that it was important to “not only support our frontline workers and first responders across the Arlington area, but also our most vulnerable neighbours in immediate need.”

Continuing, they expressed their pride in working alongside such a “beloved local restaurant” in their new location saying; “We’re thanking our neighbours who are keeping us safe, and caring for our neighbours who need extra support right now with hearty meals throughout May.”

Freddie Lutz, the owner of Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant, also spoke to the Washington Blade where he discussed being more than happy to take Amazon up on their offer to aid in supporting the community. Not only is the support helping to provide the much needed meals, it has also enabled the gay bar to hire back the majority of their staff who were let go due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Lutz also made the suggestion to Amazon to invite at least three more local, smaller restaurants that may be also facing financial troubles to join the effort. Amazon have reportedly obliged with the request.

Since the beginning of this ambitious initiative, Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant have managed to prepare and deliver over 400 lunch and dinner meals per day from their existing menu. With the kitchen staff now receiving help from other employees of the bar, and further plans to include more local eateries in the effort, the goal of reaching 10,000 meals in the month of May and providing much needed support seems more attainable than ever.