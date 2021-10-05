The Gay Health Forum takes place next week with a jam-packed agenda

The 18th annual Gay Health Forum is taking place online next Thursday, October 14, with a robust agenda tackling the most pressing issues in LGBTQ+ men’s health. The event is being run by the Gay Health Network (GHN) in partnership with HIV Ireland, and GCN is proud to be providing technical support for the occasion.

The Gay Health Forum is a conference focusing on the sexual health and well-being of gay and bisexual men (gbMSM), and this year’s agenda will feature a wide range of speakers and topics in what promises to be an insightful and informative event.

The session will start with an opening address from the Minister of State and the Department of Health, TD Frank Feighan, with representatives from the HSE, GHN, MPower, Sexual Health Centre (Cork), Switchboard and more contributing to the conversation throughout the day.

The conference is split into three sessions, one of which will focus entirely on the healthcare issues faced by migrants in this country. Among the range of speakers is Bulelani Mfaco from Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI), and Fernandos Ongolly who will give his experience of navigating through health in Ireland as a migrant.

The event will be broadcast live online through GCN’s YouTube channel, and the Ma2Man Facebook page for all to enjoy. There will also be opportunities for audience members to participate in Q&A sessions surrounding the various relevant topics of discussion.

The Gay Health Forum is open to all those involved and interested in improving and enhancing the sexual health and well-being of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. It’s an opportunity for those who deliver services to the gay community, and the community itself, to discuss, share and build on the developments in the response to HIV and STI’s in Ireland.

For more information on this year’s Gay Health Forum, visit GHN’s Facebook page.