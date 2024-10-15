Gay Health Network “dismayed" by lack of community input in Irish government's gender-affirming care review

The Gay Health Network (GHN), representing experts in the physical, sexual, and mental health of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community, has issued a statement in response to the Irish Government’s review of gender-affirming care services. While welcoming the initiative, GHN expressed serious concerns over the lack of meaningful community and patient involvement in the process.

GHN’s spokesperson, Professor Peter Keogh, highlighted that the Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines emphasise the importance of public and patient involvement in the design and evaluation of healthcare services. “This crucial step has been overlooked in the current review of gender-affirming care services,” Keogh said.

A key concern for GHN is the narrow focus of the review, which seems to prioritise one specific model of care, potentially restricting patient choice and dismissing community-based alternatives. GHN called for a more inclusive approach, referencing models from countries such as Malta, Australia, and New Zealand.

These countries adopt informed consent practices that respect bodily autonomy and have proven to be effective, simple, and cost-efficient. GHN urged the Irish Government to consider such approaches to better serve transgender people in Ireland.

Additionally, GHN expressed unease about the potential influence of the controversial Cass Review, commissioned by the UK Department of Health. The Cass Review has faced significant criticism from international medical bodies, including the British Medical Association and the World Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). GHN is concerned that incorporating its findings could negatively impact transgender healthcare in Ireland.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Gay Health Network (@gayhealthnetwork)

At its recent Annual General Meeting, GHN issued a joint call to action, urging the Government to take several key steps: initiate meaningful consultations with patients and communities, consider alternative models of care proposed by community organisations, and collaborate with clinicians and experts who advocate for informed consent and community-based models of care. These models prioritise bodily autonomy and provide ongoing psychological support for transgender individuals.

“We stand ready to work with the Department of Health and our community partners to develop a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to gender services that prioritises the well-being of Irish youth and transgender people,” Keogh concluded.

The Gay Health Network has released the statement in hopes that, with greater involvement from the LGBTQ+ community, Ireland’s gender-affirming care services can become more inclusive, patient-centred, and effective for those who rely on them.