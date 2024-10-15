Dublin Independent Fashion Week returns showcasing best of Irish design

Dublin Independent Fashion Week (DIFW) is making its return this November with fresh energy and an expanded line-up of events. Running from November 11 to the 17, this grassroots initiative is quickly becoming a cornerstone of Ireland’s fashion scene, filling the gap left by the absence of an official Fashion Week and the ongoing emigration of Irish creatives.

DIFW provides a crucial platform for Ireland’s emerging and established designers, offering them a space to showcase their talent to both local and international audiences. With many creatives tempted to leave Ireland for fashion hubs abroad, DIFW hopes to inspire designers to stay and develop their craft at home, within a supportive and growing community. This year’s event promises to build on the success of its first edition, with even more emphasis on sustainability, craftsmanship, and collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Independent Fashion Week (@dublin_ifw)

One of the week’s key highlights will be the two-day Irish Design Showroom, taking place in the stunning Banquet Hall of Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre on November 15 and 16. Twenty designers will transform the space into immersive, showroom-style exhibits, inviting attendees to step into their creative worlds.

Each brand is committed to sustainable practices, demonstrating that Irish fashion can be both stylish and socially conscious. On top of that, DIFW will introduce its “Ones to Watch” feature, spotlighting six emerging talents who are on the cusp of making their mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Independent Fashion Week (@dublin_ifw)

The first day of the showroom, Friday 15, will be an exclusive event for industry insiders—buyers, investors, media, and influencers—offering early access to the collections and a live model presentation from each designer. It’s an exciting opportunity for these talents to connect with industry professionals and gain visibility for their brands.

DIFW was born out of a simple idea: a group of friends in the fashion industry, including designers Laoise Carey, Sarah Carroll Kelly, Aisling Duffy, Ríon Hannora, Mihai Mar, Megan McGuigan, and Sarah O’Neill, recognised the need for a dedicated platform for independent designers in Ireland. Together, they created something truly special—an event that champions homegrown talent and provides opportunities for creatives to shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Independent Fashion Week (@dublin_ifw)

These eight visionaries are not only curating DIFW but are also self-funding the event while managing their own independent businesses. Their passion and commitment to the Irish fashion scene is the heartbeat of Dublin Independent Fashion Week, which promises to be bigger, bolder, and more exciting each year. If you’re a fan of innovative, independent fashion, DIFW is not to be missed.