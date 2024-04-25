Gay Project celebrates 40 years of outstanding service to Cork's LGBTQ+ community

On Wednesday, April 24, Gay Project celebrated 40 years of being a beacon of hope and empowerment for the Cork LGBTQ+ community.

The NGO was founded in 1984 by a group of queer activists dedicated to the support and advocacy of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with other men (gbMSM) and trans people. Initially part of the Cork Gay and Lesbian Community Project, Gay Project represents a space of acceptance, all-inclusiveness, and headway for the queer community.

An event was held in the Cork City Council Chambers to commemorate Gay Project’s accomplishments over the last 40 years. Hosted by Lord Mayor Kieran McCarthy, it also saw the launch of the organisation’s Annual Report and Needs Analysis Findings for 2023.

Tonight, the Lord Mayor of Cork held a reception in Cork City Hall to mark the 40th anniversary of the @GayProjectIRL 📸 by @OrlaEgan1 of the current and former staff who were present for the celebration 🥳 Here’s to another 40 years! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/kVfJXFgqhO — Pádraig Rice (@PadraigRice) April 24, 2024

2024 brought big changes to the organisation with the appointment of Konrad Im to succeed outgoing manager Ailsa Spindler. Though Konrad is taking over the role, he is not new to the organisation. He has been working with Gay Project since 2015, starting as a volunteer, and has been dedicated to advocating for LGBTQ+ people in Cork ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gay Project (@gayprojectirl)

In a statement on the work the group has done and its goals for the future, Konrad explained, “As Gay Project embarks on its 40th year, the organisation remains resolute in its dedication to serving and advocating for LGBTI+ individuals, celebrating gender and sexual diversity, and fostering an environment of inclusivity and acceptance for all. Working in partnership we can make Cork and Ireland the best place to be LGBTI+.”

Chairperson John Buttimer commented on the support that has allowed Gay Project to persist over the past 40 years, stating, “Our staff, volunteers, service users, our Board, and the wider LGBTI+ society in Cork, and Ireland are the people who are our reason for being and we wouldn’t exist without the voluntary contributions of so many.”

With a number of initiatives launched, including the first drag school programme in Ireland, the Proud AF campaign and A Festival of Dangerous Ideas, Gay Project can look back on the past 40 years knowing they have championed the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.