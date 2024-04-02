Here’s how the gays reacted to Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter

On March 29, Beyoncé ensured Good Friday was a Great Friday by dropping her brand new album Cowboy Carter. Since then, the gays have been going buck wild, taking to social media to hoot and holler over the country-inspired release.

Cowboy Carter is the second act in Queen B’s three-act project that started with the release of Renaissance in the summer of 2022. The record is comprised of 27 tracks, which feature star-studded collaborations with the likes of Linda Martell, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Post Malone and Shaboozey.

But that’s not all! Queer icons can also be heard throughout the album, with Dolly Parton speaking on a 20-second prelude before Beyoncé launches into her reinterpretation of the 1973 classic ‘Jolene’, while Miley Cyrus sings on ‘II MOST WANTED’, a power ballad which interpolates Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’.

Speaking about the duet, Miley said, “I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her. My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you, Beyoncé.”

The work of Ryan Beatty is also displayed on Cowboy Carter, with the gay pop star confirming that he wrote on four of the tracks, namely ‘Protector’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Just For Fun’ and “II Hands II Heaven’. He described being involved on the project as “one of the brightest highlights” of his life, adding: “Beyoncé, you are the greatest there is. Thank you for letting me express myself on something so big and beautiful and important. it feels rare / unreal in the best way. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Beyoncé herself took to social media ahead of Cowboy Carter’s release to speak about the project.

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she explained.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

She continued: “I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop.

“This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!” The singer concluded.

Unsurprisingly, Cowboy Carter already appears to be an incredible success, and fans have been reacting to the record on social media.

we wanna welcome you to the beyonce “cowboy carter” act ii.. AH pic.twitter.com/dH7AHR0Uu5 — anania (@Anania00) April 1, 2024

One TikTok user expressed, “There’s no reality in which Cowboy Carter should not win Album of the Year,” while another described it as “one of the most important pieces of American music ever recorded”.

renaissance era watching the cowboy carter era get an award show appearance and acceptance speech just days after the album release pic.twitter.com/FpRvb833Gz — wiLL (@willfulchaos) April 2, 2024

Is it crack? I can’t stop listening to this album. #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/P9maCr7RNN — beyonce’s leviis 🐎 (@dbrent_) April 1, 2024

Me everytime i play II HANDS II HEAVEN #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/ZGaKqpW6Dx — MARO (@__camaro_) April 1, 2024

Someone on X said it “gets EXTREMELY great after each listen” and a different person wrote: “WHY is every song on Cowboy Carter literally the best song ever created? I’m losing my MIND”.

I’m at the phase where random lyrics and melodies from Cowboy Carter keep popping into my head and it takes me some time to even figure out which song I’m thinking about pic.twitter.com/Nejnuc5Otu — Alliie 𐚁 (@Fergyonce) March 31, 2024

So, if you haven’t already listened to the album, what are you waiting for? Saddle up and get set for a hoedown like no other.