GAZE Film Festival 2021 is back and there is something for everyone

Today marks the launch of one of the most beloved LGBTQ+ events in the Irish queer calendar, the GAZE 2021 International Film Festival! GAZE is back and we’re delighted to see their glorious return to the big screen for the 29th instalment of the festival.

Taking place at the IFI and Lighthouse Cinema from today, September 29th to October 3rd, the festival is host to eleven Irish Premieres for feature films and thirty-five Irish Premieres for short films, including European and World Premieres.

GAZE opens with the prize-winning and acclaimed genre-bending thriller The Novice, a cinematic treat and what queer cinema is all about!

Closing on 3rd October with Vivian Kleiman’s colourful, creative and inspiring documentary about the LGBTQ+ comic scene of the 1980s: No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics,

But wait, aside from the biggies like opener and closer, there is a cornucopia of queer cinematic treats and events for your viewing pleasure coming to GAZE 2021.

GCN is delighted to be collaborating with GAZE to present a series of post-screening filmmaker Q&As as part of the In and Out Festival. You can read more about those here.

On Saturday afternoon, the fabulous Avoca Reaction and Ben Panthera will host a gorge Drag Storytime; a storytelling session on Zoom. This event is free but you can register for tickets and links on Eventbrite.

Another top tip we have for you all is the Shorts Programming and in particular the Queer Eire series. We spoke to Caleb Roberts, an exciting filmmaker who is featured in the programme and explained to GCN that…

“To be programmed at GAZE is foremost an honour and secondly a pleasure, This year we have the opportunity to show a collaborative work ‘Boxed In‘ in the Queer Eire programme – directed by myself and my partner Peter Young; written, produced, and starring transgender actor Jackson Lennon. This film was a great opportunity to experience filmmaking across the border, in a much more collaborative space and the chance to work with other trans men in leading roles.”

We’re so excited to see that GAZE 2021 will screen what Programmer Sean Mc Govern described in the programme as a “nice big crowd-pleaser”, a new Director’s cut of Jamie Babbit’s 1999 cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader.

The full programme is available online here. Tickets are available directly from screening venues Irish Film Institute, [email protected], or The Light House Cinema.