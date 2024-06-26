GAZE unveils 2024 programme jam-packed with the best of LGBTQ+ cinema

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival has unveiled its programme for 2024. Officially launched at a special event in The Workmans Club on Wednesday, June 26, the lineup showcases the best of queer cinema across 25 international features and 10 eclectic shorts blocks.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, August 1, with an Opening Gala screening of Backspot. Executive produced by Elliot Page, it follows Riley as she navigates the pressures of performing in a prestigious cheerleading squad while also dating a teammate.

The screening comes in partnership with Sporting Pride and will feature an introduction from non-binary director D.W. Waterson. It will also be followed by a DJ set, to open the festival with force.

Elliot Page also appears in the Closing Gala on Monday, August 5, which will be a screening of Close To You. The film sees the actor step into his first feature role as a trans man, in a superbly naturalistic drama to pull at your heartstrings.

Between the first and last screenings, there are countless unmissable titles to suit every taste.

Berlinale award-winning documentary Teaches Of Peaches follows the iconic titular queer musician 25 years into her astonishing career. Contemporary gay screen icon Felix Maritaud (120 BPM, Knife & Heart, Sauvage) stars in the thrilling new drag dramedy, Solo. The groundbreaking feature Photo Booth makes a brilliant artistic plea for Palestine solidarity with a masterful blend of satire, activist documentary and fantasy.

With more encompassing forgotten gay artists, lesbians from Lesbos, Black queer artistry, Bollywood musicals, trans women on the catwalk and trans guys in the sauna, there truly is something for everyone.

Queer Irish talent is also spotlighted throughout the programme. All of Us Strangers starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal returns to the big screen for the event, and emerging filmmakers are showcased in a dedicated shorts block – highly popular each year. What’s more, the festival pays tribute to LGBTQ+ trailblazer Edmund Lynch who passed away in October, screening his 2016 documentary A Different Country.

Among the audience will be a set of jury members, who will have the difficult task of selecting the GAZE 2024 award winners. This year, three exciting LGBTQ+ filmmakers will have the final say, namely Venus Patel, Murky Anyango and Caleb J. Roberts.

But the programme doesn’t only feature film screenings, it also includes an array of special events, workshops, exhibitions and parties, as well as launching a new initiative, starGAZE. The project has been set up to support six LGBTQ+ filmmakers, to increase the number of queer Irish stories on screen. Successful applicants will receive a year-long mentorship programme and access to unique talks, screening and networking events.

Speaking about the launch, Festival Director Greg Thorpe said: “With almost 100 films in the programme, I’m hopeful there’s something for all cinemagoers at GAZE 2024, from both inside and outside the LGBTQIA community. I’m proud that our programme can support high-profile makers like Andrew Haigh, incredible emerging talents like D.W. Waterson, and the next generation of filmmakers via our vibrant shorts programme. Thanks to all our supporters, old and new, I can’t wait for us all to be together again in the cinema.”

Dive into the full programme for GAZE 2024 to discover all of the amazing screenings, events and initiatives that await. The festival runs from April 1 to 5 across the Light House Cinema and Irish Film Institute, so clear your calendar and book your tickets on gaze.ie for a long weekend you won’t forget.