How allies can support the LGBTQ+ community at Pride and beyond

With Pride month in full swing, it is crucial to highlight how allies can offer support and get involved. Allies can make a big difference in creating a safer and more inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community during the celebrations and beyond.

By definition, an ally is “a person or organisation that actively supports the rights of a minority or marginalised group without being a member of it.” They help pave the way toward a more accepting society, using their voices to speak out against discrimination and inequality.

There are many qualities of a good ally that can make a positive impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ people, starting with being educated. Staying up to date with current events within the community is vital, and using resources like GCN to stay informed is a great first step to becoming more aware of ongoing triumphs and struggles.

After getting educated, an ally’s voice can contribute to protests and activism in person or on social media. Devoting time to raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues is a great way to show support and actively fight for more respect and safety for the community.

Championing self-expression is a major part of the LGBTQ+ community, especially during Pride month. Allies should encourage and embrace this self-expression beyond Pride, and remove judgement and negativity allowing for a more welcoming society.

Allies can also make a difference by being intentional with who they are supporting, whether it be public figures, non-profits, brands, businesses, etc. Donating to organisations or charities if you have the means is a great way to contribute to the community, along with voting for politicians who advocate for queer rights, and holding people accountable for their anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments and actions.

There are many resources available online to help anyone interested in becoming a better ally. For example, Irish LGBTQ+ organisations like ShoutOut, Belong To and TENI all have resources available on their sites for allies who wish to find out more and support members of the community. Those groups can also be an outlet for allies to be active in supporting the LGBTQ+ community by raising funds and volunteering.

Being an LGBTQ+ ally not only helps to create a safer society but also makes a positive impact on the physical and mental well-being of each individual within the community. If interested in more tips on allyship, Human Rights Campaign provides a specific guide.