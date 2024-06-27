SXSW drops US military sponsor following festival boycott spearheaded by Irish artists 

The South By Southwest (SXSW) music festival in Texas has announced that the US Army will not sponsor its 2025 event following the 2024 boycott spearheaded by Irish artists. In March, after the US Army became a ‘Super Sponsor’ and ‘featured partner’ of the festival, Belfast rap trio Kneecap and Dublin queer band Sprints were some of the first acts to pull their performances in solidarity with Palestine.

Kneecap said they made the decision to withdraw from the festival “to highlight the unacceptable deep link the festival has to weapons companies and the US military, who at this very moment are enabling a genocide and famine against a trapped population.”

They added: “We cannot in good conscience attend an arts festival that has ‘The U.S Army’ as a ‘Super Sponsor’ and is platforming RTX (formerly Raytheon), Collins Aerospace, and BAE Systems, the very companies selling the weapons that have murdered 31,000 Palestinians.”

Sprints similarly pulled out, stating: “In solidarity with the Palestinian people and as a stand against the US Army sponsorship and Defence contractor involvement in this year’s festival, we will no longer be performing at SXSW or taking part in any official SXSW showcases or shows.

“Free Palestine,” the band concluded.

Over 80 acts in total withdrew from the festival in protest its sponsorship with the US military including Irish acts Gavin James, Robert Grace, Mick Flannery, Chalk, Gurriers, Cardinals, Soda Blonde. NewDad, Enola Gay and Conchúr White.

At the time, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the SXSW boycott, saying: “Bye. Don’t come back…We are proud of the US military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here,” however, SXSW said the festival disagreed with his response and clarified that they welcome “diverse viewpoints”.

Initially SXWX defended the decision to keep the US military as a sponsor, claiming: “The Army’s sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world,” but in a statement released on Wednesday, June 26, festival organisers said: “After careful consideration, we are revising our sponsorship model.”

SXWX added: “As a result, the US Army, and companies who engage in weapons manufacturing, will not be sponsors of SXSW 2025.”

The festival, which showcases rising talent in music, film and television, will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 7-15, 2025.

Under a 2016 agreement, the US sends billions of dollars in military aid to Israel each year, a nation that is carrying out devastating violence and destruction in Gaza. Just last month the White House told Congress it plans to send over $1 billion worth of new weapons, despite the fact that more than 37,700 Palestinians have been killed and 86,300 injured since October 7.

Earlier in May, Israel began a military offensive in Rafah, a small city where many Palestinians fled after Israel ordered civilians in the Strip to evacuate south. It is now estimated that 1.5 million people are living there, with many living in tent camps and makeshift shelters after fleeing the bombardments. On May 24, the International Court of Justice mandated to halt the offensive immediately, a position that Israel rejected.