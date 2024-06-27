Varadkar suggests newly-appointed Finance Minister Jack Chambers could be "next gay Taoiseach"

Leo Varadkar has suggested that Ireland’s newly appointed Finance Minister Jack Chambers may be the “next gay Taoiseach in waiting”. The former Taoiseach made the comment during an RTÉ Today interview with Claire Byrne, where they discussed the 33-year-old government official who was voted by TDs to become Minister for Finance on June 26.

Jack Chambers was first elected to the Dáil in 2016, and his promotion following Michael McGrath’s nomination as EU Commissioner means The Dublin West TD will be leaving his role as Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

Some have noted that it is a high-profile position for someone so early in his career, but Varadkar, who was Ireland’s youngest Taoiseach in history at the time of his election, said: “I think he’s up for the job. He’s proved himself very capable.”

Varadkar added that while the promotion is “a big jump,” he is “not surprised that he’s being appointed to a senior ministry in the cabinet.”

He also said: “I don’t think 33 is too young, by the way. One thing I think is really nice, this is Pride Week. Of course, he is a member of the LGBT community and maybe the next gay Taoiseach in waiting. Who knows?”

Chambers came out as gay earlier this year in an Instagram post where he wrote: “I am proud to say that I am gay…As a politician and citizen, I want to share this today as part of who I am.”

Varadkar replied to Chambers’ announcement saying: “Congratulations Jack. You’ll have no regrets and life is going to get so much better for you.”

Varadkar unexpectedly announced his resignation as Taoiseach and head of Fine Gael in March 2024, saying: “Politicians are human beings, and we have our limitations”.

He added: “There is never a right time to resign high office, however, this is as good a time as any.”

During his resignation speech, Leo said he was “proud that we’ve made the country a more equal and modern place,” but this statement was widely criticised by LGBTQ+ activists who remembered his conservative politics including how he campaigned against same-sex couples adopting children in 2009.

Jack Chambers has said that he feels fortunate that Ireland has become a more inclusive and equal society in recent years, but he has also been criticised for his lack of progressive politics. Many have noted that Chambers’ voting record does not align with many values of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly when it comes to protecting and advancing reproductive rights. Although he suggests his views on abortion have “evolved”, he was opposed to repealing the 8th amendment in 2018.