Trans artist SOPHIE's final posthumous album to release in honour of her legacy

Together with her family, SOPHIE’s record label Transgressive and management company Future Classic have announced that new music from the late trans creative will be released in a posthumous self-titled album.

According to the Instagram post sharing the news, the project was developed with the aim of “honouring her legacy, drawing from the material that she was close to completing”. It was “lovingly brought into being by Sophie’s family” who shared a statement of their own.

They explained that they contacted the star’s dear friends to collaborate on the project, adding: “It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.”

Listeners took to the comments to share their support for the upcoming project. Among the mix of heart emojis and well wishes, one fan expressed: “I am beyond excited for the opportunity to listen to more Sophie! Rest in peace, you are truly missed.”

Alongside news of the album, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kim Petras, took to Instagram to announce the release of ‘Reason Why’, the project’s first single. The collaborative track features Petras herself, alongside SOPHIE and BC Kingdom.

Petras commented: “Soph you’re still changing music!!! I’m so happy to have this piece of you with me, I love you forever.”

Responding to the single, one fan commented: “Based on the message of this song alone, it’s a perfect ‘debut single’ for her posthumous release. There is a lot of hope in these lyrics. Thank you SOPHIE.”

Another wrote: “Her legacy is so unique, it’s quite sad that this will be the last of her, but she will always be in our hearts.”

On January 30, 2021, the 34-year-old producer, DJ, and songwriter tragically passed away as a result of an accidental fall in Athens, Greece.

The Glasgow native rose to fame following the success of her singles ‘Bipp’ (2013) and ‘Lemonade’ (2014). In 2018 she became a household name, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her record Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

Before her passing, SOPHIE worked with artists such as Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, and Madonna who all continue to support her legacy.

You can pre-order the album SOPHIE here.