Samaritans return to Dublin Pride offering support to festival-goers

Dublin Pride is one of the biggest weekends of the year, but for some, the much-anticipated fun bears unavoidable challenges. That’s why from Friday, June 28, to Sunday, June 30, members of the Samaritans Festival Branch will be stationed on Capel Street Bridge to assist anyone in distress. Additionally, volunteers will be on duty at the heart of Pride Village in Merrion Square on Saturday afternoon to offer support.

Anne Carlisle, Samaritans volunteer and Festival Director, commented: “Events like the Dublin Pride Festival are vibrant and designed to be fun and enjoyable occasions for all, including participants and visitors. However, for some people it can be a case of ‘lost in a crowd’, albeit in a festival atmosphere. They may be overwhelmed by feelings of loss and/or despair because of what’s happening in their lives.”

She adds, “We know that young men in particular tend to bottle up their emotions, for a variety of reasons. By being present at Dublin Pride, we want people to know that Samaritans are there to listen, give time and support, in a face-to-face setting, to anyone feeling under pressure, for whatever reason.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samaritans Ireland (@samaritansirl)

Volunteers will offer emotional support to Pride celebrators in need or struggling to cope during the weekend’s events. Anne believes that when a person is struggling with their mental health, it is sometimes “just easier to talk and share things with a stranger.”

The Festival Director continued: “As Samaritans, we are trained to listen. We do not and cannot assume to know anyone’s full situation, so we don’t advise. We don’t offer solutions, but we do give people time and space to talk, to express their feelings, and we help them to explore options, in dealing with any issues facing them.”

Having similarly been present at Dublin Pride 2023, volunteers reported that their support reached almost 154 people, with 61 expressing suicidal feelings. The Samaritans Festival Branch continues to support hundreds of people yearly as they attend approximately eight festivals each summer and provide services at schools, hospitals and prisons.

Every 10 seconds, Samaritans answer a call for help. The Samaritans’ presence on the streets will complement their freephone helpline and email services which will still be available to offer support throughout Pride and beyond. Anyone who is struggling can reach out via email to [email protected], or the free-to-call number 116 123. The line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.