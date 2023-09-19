GAZE reveals dates and opens submissions for 2024 film festival

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival has announced its dates for 2024. Following the success of the 2023 edition, the organisation has confirmed that the event will be another bank holiday bonanza, running from Thursday, August 1 to Monday, August 5.

Furthermore, submissions are now open for next year’s programme, with the GAZE team saying, “works are trickling in already from around the world”.

“We want to see your shorts, documentaries, experimental works and feature films which are by, about and of importance to LGBTQIA communities internationally,” organisers added, inviting interested parties to submit their work through FilmFreeway before February 29.

Having just about recovered from the 2023 festival, we’re happy to announce that submissions are now OPEN for GAZE 2024! 🎉 We want to see and celebrate all that queer cinema has to offer around the world, so be sure to get your film in by February 29 👇https://t.co/wgqD81wqjJ — GAZE: International LGBTQIA Film Festival (@GAZEfilmfest) September 8, 2023

In 2023, 114 titles from 25 countries were screened, showcasing stories from an array of identities in the rainbow community. At the end of the weekend, a series of awards and prizes were presented, including for Best Irish Short (Lambing by Katie McNiece), Best International Short (Golden Voice by Mars Verrone) and Best Documentary (Who I Am Not by Tünde Skovrán).

David Hoyle received the Spirit of GAZE award after appearing in three productions across the festival. The performance art maestro starred in The Ten Commandments in Project Arts Centre, Hedda (After Ibsen) in Light House Cinema, and Afterparty as part of the Mighty Real shorts block.

Festival Director Greg Thorpe awarded Hoyle with a one-off handmade Sinéad O’Connor (also known as Shuhada’ Sadaqat) necklace created by jewellery designer Ciarna ‘Kiki’ Hackett.

It’s safe to say the 2023 festival was a resounding success, with one filmmaker, Jack Warren, saying, “The programming at GAZE was some of the best I have ever had the privilege to be a part of…So honored”.

Another, Jonathan Hughes, said, “Would recommend in a heartbeat. Thanks for everything.”

In order to make the 2024 event even better than those that have gone before, GAZE has launched a short survey to understand what audiences want from Ireland’s leading LGBTQ+ film festival. Anyone who fills out the Google Doc by 5pm on Friday, September 22, will be entered into a draw to win a full festival pass worth €350 for next year.