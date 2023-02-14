GAZE unveils new dates for highly-anticipated 2023 film festival

Mark your calendars as GAZE International LGBTQ+ Film Festival has unveiled its dates for 2023! Announced on February 12, organisers confirmed that the much-loved Irish event will take place across the August bank holiday weekend, ensuring six days of fantastic queer cinema programming and even more late-night movie parties.

Although the 2023 programme is yet to be revealed, interested parties are advised to keep Wednesday, August 2 to Monday, August 7 free as there is sure to be an array of captivating films available to view, as well as lively networking and social gatherings.

This will be Festival Director Greg Thorpe’s second year curating the schedule, and there is also an exciting opportunity for another passionate individual to join the team. As well as announcing the new dates for 2023, GAZE also revealed that it is currently seeking someone for the role of Festival Manager.

This is an essential job, with the successful candidate responsible for supporting Thorpe, the GAZE Board and the wider team in working with venues, funders, and filmmakers to ensure a smooth festival experience for all. Ideally suited for organised and versatile arts producers and managers who don’t shy away from admin, the application deadline is February 24 at 5:30pm, with more information available here.

For both Irish and international filmmakers interested in having their work screened at the 2023 festival, submissions are currently being accepted on FilmFreeway until Friday, April 14. Both short and feature-length productions from all over the world are welcome and encouraged, with films needing to be relevant to a queer viewership.

In 2022, GAZE celebrated its 30th anniversary in emphatic style, with screenings and events hosted across the Irish Film Institute, Light House Cinema, The Complex, Outhouse, Connolly Books, The Dean Arts Studios and Cork Pride. Supported by its main partners Accenture and the Arts Council of Ireland, the festival engaged approximately 2,600 audience members and was highly reviewed by those who attended.