GAZE Film Festival announces return to cinema screens this autumn

The GAZE International Film Festival has announced its superb return to in-cinema screenings this autumn, for the festival’s 29th edition.

Showcasing some of the most exciting LGBTQ+ narratives on the big screen today, it welcomes the most sought after LGBTQ+ films for you to enjoy.

GAZE returns to cinemas from 29 Sep – 3 Oct showcasing a vibrant array of LGBTQ+ films from across the globe 🌎 Secure your spot at the Opening and Closing films in the @IFI_Dub and @LightHouseD7 via our website 👉 https://t.co/cJMqMsMh3N Full programme launching 1 Sept 👀 pic.twitter.com/CEagDhPZUS — GAZEfilmfest (@GAZEfilmfest) August 18, 2021

After making adjustments to a more digital approach for home viewing last year due to tighter lockdown restrictions, the GAZE Film Festival will now make its return to our screens even stronger and more dazzling than ever.

Running from September 2 to October 3 and hosting a total of 46 Irish premieres, the festival aims to inspire, enrage, encourage, make people laugh and, most importantly, feel connected, with a delivery of beautiful, topical and compelling films and events.

Featuring a diverse, inspiring and exciting range of feature length drama and documentaries, as well as an amazing range of shorts, GAZE aims to promote visibility of LGBTQ+ experiences through some of the best in international cinema.

New Chairperson of GAZE, Eimhin Walsh, had this to say regarding this year’s festival:

“We are delighted to be returning to cinemas this year with the same high quality, engaging, and entertaining programme that our audience has come to expect from GAZE. “The last 18 months have been particularly challenging for the arts sector in Ireland and I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our staff, our voluntary board, our funders and supporters, who have kept the wheels turning to make the 29th GAZE happen.”

Here are just some of the films coming soon to a big screen near you:

THE NOVICE

20:00 / 20:10, Wednesday 29 September

IFI

The Novice takes the familiar queer story of self-determination and personal strength and dashes it with the psychological-thriller and flecks of horror. Alex is a young queer college student driven to make it onto her university’s rowing team. Classes, parties, love interests, and even her own state of mind come second to her pursuit of athletic perfection, as those around her powerlessly try to intervene.

REBEL DYKES

20:30, Friday 1 October

Light House Cinema

Spiky, slick and packed with punk, Rebel Dykes is an unapologetic doc that celebrates London’s lesbian scene. What united all was a rejection of Thatcher’s brand of rampant capitalism and anti-feminism, and the love of a thriving, anarchic lesbian community. This much-anticipated documentary features interviews with many rebellious dyke-identifying women who made London their own.

NO STRAIGHT LINES

20.00/20:10, Sunday 3 October

Light House Cinema

No Straight Lines charts the rise of five pioneers of LGBTQ+ comics. Gay Comix emerged at a time when discrimination was rife, the AIDS crisis was emerging and LGBTQ+ communities were isolated. From Come Out Comix, Brown Bomber and The Diva, to Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For and her crossover hit Fun Home, the impact of these gay and lesbian comics is felt by the new batch of creative queers inspired by these torchbearers.

GAZE International Film Festival 2021 returns to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), Temple Bar and the Light House Cinema, Smithfield. Tickets available directly from screening venues Irish Film Institute, [email protected] or The Light House Cinema. Full programme information will be released on September 1 on www.gaze.ie.