GAZE LGBTQ+ Film Festival seeks Festival Director

Ireland’s first and longest-running LGBTQ+ film festival, GAZE, is gearing up for its 30th birthday this year, and is searching for a new Festival Director to take the reins. The new recruit will be a key figure in the team, and will hugely influence the festival happenings for 2022, and beyond.

According to the job description, “The Festival Director will curate GAZE Festival 2022 and is responsible for conceiving, developing, budgeting, and implementing the artistic and programmatic focus of the festival in consultation with the Festival Manager and subject to the approval of the GAZE Board of Directors.”

It is a broad role, with duties ranging from programming, to marketing, to event organisation, and more. The job is part-time and can be carried out in the successful candidate’s own time, in line with other commitments they may have to uphold.

Applicants should have a demonstrable interest in and knowledge of queer cinema both new and old, and experience in a similar role would be desirable.

GAZE was founded as the Dublin Lesbian and Gay Film Festival in 1992, so as it will be celebrating its 30th, this year’s festival will be one of the biggest editions yet, and will (all going well) be the first time the event is restriction-free in two years.

2021 saw GAZE return to cinemas, although with limited capacity, with features such as The Novice, Rebel Dykes, Firebird, and No Straight Lines enjoyed by audiences in the IFI and Light House Cinema. A new initiative, GAZE West, was also kickstarted last year, bringing five screenings and a multimedia exhibition to Galway’s Pálás Cinema in an attempt to decentralise the festival.

Submissions for filmmakers looking to be selected for this year’s programme lineup are already open, as it promises to be another great year for queer cinema.

It is certainly an exciting time to join the organisation, and full details of the Festival Director role, including how to apply, can be found on the GAZE website.