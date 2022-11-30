Dublin LGBTQ+ choir Glória to make emphatic festive return

A recent dip in temperatures and sudden surge in sparkling lights can only mean one thing – Christmas is coming. Ready to celebrate the festive season is Glória, Dublin’s LGBTQ+ choir, who are set to make an emphatic return to the stage this December.

The music group will present Home for Christmas, a show for one night only in St Andrew’s Church on Westland Row. It’s a new venue for the annual concert, which has been on hold for a number of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doors for the Dublin-based gig open at 7pm on Friday, December 16, with tickets on sale now for just €20 including fees, or at a concession price of €15.

Just three weeks to our Christmas concert, have you got your ticket? https://t.co/uNYRxgJEeR — Gloria LGBT+ CHOIR (@GloriaLGBTChoir) November 24, 2022

Members of the choir are “really excited” about the relaunch of their annual festive soirée, with one participant saying it “will be great to be back in a stunning new venue with great acoustics – can’t wait!”

Another described the concert as “A wonderful night to come together as a community, as a choir with our friends, and some of us with our families, and to come back together after so many years”.

Glória LGBT+ Choir was founded in October of 1995, with an ad placed in yours truly, GCN, inviting members of the queer community to join. “We are looking for singers – enthusiasm more important than experience,” the call-out read.

It was established initially to provide a safe and comfortable space for LGBTQ+ people to meet and sing together, values that still stand today. Approximately 25 people came to the first gathering, and now, the choir boasts roughly 54 members.

The group’s repertoire is “wide ranging; from musicals to madrigals and from classical to camp. The songs are chosen sometimes to surprise, sometimes to challenge, but always to entertain!” Attendees at this year’s festive show can expect to hear a collection of carols, as well as some less traditional numbers, but no matter the tune, it’s sure to be a treat!

Normal service has been resumed! Our Christmas concert is back, Friday 16th December, 7.30pm, in a brand new home! Get your tickets now, 'cause when they are gone, they are gone 🎄☃️🛷 https://t.co/uNYRxgs2Qh pic.twitter.com/lQ8JECx0Jh — Gloria LGBT+ CHOIR (@GloriaLGBTChoir) November 5, 2022

So what are you waiting for? Get in the mood for a ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ by securing your spot at the Glória LGBT+ Choir’s Home for Christmas concert here.