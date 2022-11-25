Phoebe Bridgers looks back on "rom-com" Christmas in Maynooth

Phoebe Bridgers has opened up about her “best Christmas ever” where she stayed in Maynooth, Kildare, in her boyfriend Paul Mescal’s family home describing the experience as a “rom-com”.

The singer and actor have been officially dating since 2020 with their first exchange being over Twitter where Bridgers posted “finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait.” It wasn’t long until Mescal responded with an “I’m officially dead,” and the two hit it off.

The couple never made any public announcements of their relationship but many fans of the duo were more sure than ever that the two were a pair when Mescal featured in Bridger’s music video ‘Saviour Complex’. In November 2021 the speculations were confirmed as Bridgers and Mescal made their red carpet debut looking cosy alongside each other.

That same year, news broke out that Phoebe Bridgers was staying in Maynooth over Christmas with Paul Mescal’s family. Many Twitter users began to flood the social media page with hilarious scenarios of how they imagined Mescal’s Irish family interacting with his American girlfriend.

@BitchcraftBimbo shared, “Like imagine her sat playing monopoly while Paul’s granda has an after-dinner nap on the couch,” while user @PJDublin81 imagined Mescal’s family to say, “take up that guitar now and give us a song.”

”Last year, I stayed with my boyfriend’s [Paul Mescal] family in Ireland. It was a full rom-com.” – Phoebe Bridgers for Vogue about her ”best Christmas ever”. 💌 pic.twitter.com/sygZeKjW5u — phoebe crave (@sourcebridgers) November 22, 2022

Many fans of the couple just couldn’t wrap their heads around the famous singer spending her Christmas in Ireland. “Why is the thought of Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal walking around Maynooth in Kildare absolutely hilarious to me,” expressed @dontpaniclaura. Twitter user @RiansNotHere was hopeful about the event saying, “I hope Phoebe Bridgers writes a fun song about the shite traffic in Maynooth. It wouldn’t solve the congestion, but it would make me feel better.”

A year later, Bridgers answered some questions for Vogue where they asked her about her “best Christmas ever”. She shared, “Last year, I stayed with my boyfriend’s [Paul Mescal] family in Ireland. It was a full rom-com.” It is evident that Ireland rubbed off on Bridgers as there are reports that she and Mescal have purchased a house in scenic West Cork.

The singer has also surprised fans with an early Christmas gift as she has released a cover of the song ‘So Much Wine’ by The Handsome Family. Fans were ecstatic to hear that the track features backing vocals by the talented singer’s beau and it was announced that she will donate all of the proceeds to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, an organisation specialising in substance abuse and people living with HIV.