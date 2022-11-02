Taylor Swift announces new tour featuring an array of LGBTQ+ acts

Taylor Swift has announced her highly anticipated 2023 tour which includes a whole host of incredible queer musicians!

The Eras tour will feature nine different supporting acts, including Grammy-nominated openly bisexual rockstar Phoebe Bridgers; Girl in Red, notorious for her sapphic bops; MUNA, a three piece electro-pop queer band; and beabadoobee, a Filipino-British bisexual singer.

Other opening acts include Gracie Abrams who is a long time Taylor Swift fan, GAYLE whose single, ‘ABCDEFU’ went viral on TikTok in 2021, and O W E N N who previously toured with Swift as a back up dancer and costarred in her ‘Lover’ music video.

The tour will also feature HAIM – a group of sisters who are close friends with the singer. They collaborated on a music video from Taylor’s recent Midnights album and surprised fans by inviting Taylor on stage to sing a mash-up of ‘Love Story’ and Haim’s ‘Gasoline’ during a live show in London earlier this year. Finally, Paramore, a rock band who was nominated for best new artist in 2008, will be performing on opening night!

SPONSORED CONTENT



This Taylor Swift tour is going to be legendary, and queer Swifties are already celebrating.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS PLAYING MINNEAPOLIS PRIDE WEEKEND WITH GIRL IN RED I AM SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP — Melissa Stewart (@LissaJoStewart) November 1, 2022

Taylor Swift has an established queer following and she’s been a long time supporter of the queer community by donating to LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, publicly campaigning in support the Equality Act, and supporting queer fans.

This will be Taylor’s first tour since her Reputation Stadium tour four years ago. Swift had intended to go on the road during her LOVER era in 2019, but those plans were put on hold because of the pandemic. Since then, she’s released three new albums: Folklore (2020), Evermore (2021), and Midnights (2022), as well as some of her older re-recorded albums. This tour will be a celebration of all of her different album “eras” showcasing the incredible range of music she’s produced during her career.

The Eras tour kicks off in March 2023. So far Taylor has only announced US tour dates, but European dates are reported to be coming out soon!