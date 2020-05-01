GCN’s Eurovision Douze Points Party goes digital

GCN’s Douze Points Party is an annual sell-out and much-needed fundraiser for GCN magazine which is why we’re delighted to instead present our fabulous Digital Douze Points Party. In late March, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) released a statement announcing the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Irish Eurovision fans faced double disappointment as there was much excitement about the fact that Ireland was going to be represented by an openly LGBT+ act, Lesley Roy and queer creative director in the shape of ThisisPopBaby’s Philly Mc Mahon.

Following the announcement that Eurovision 2020 has been cancelled, Philly McMahon of THISISPOPBABY shared, “The whole team is devastated to receive the news that Eurovision is cancelled this year. Over the past few months, we have gathered the most inspiring bunch of creatives who were on the brink of serving such vivid beauty for Ireland at the contest.

“That wasn’t to be on this occasion, but we bow out knowing that Irish creativity is at an all-time high. Obviously this pandemic is bigger than any one event, so we fully understand that our collective health comes first. Tonight, we’ll be blasting out ‘Story Of My Life’, and raising a large glass to Lesley Roy. We ask that everyone does the same!”

Fear not, Dear Eurovision fans & GCN supporters, this year on Friday, May 15th, we are delighted to present our fabulous Digital Douze Points Party hosted by our fave Drag King and Eurovision superfan, Julian Mandrews.

Join GCN and Julian Mandrews for an evening of Eurovision Eleganza. The category is zoom realness.

Julian Mandrews will host us all in a Eurovision Zoom party like no other where he’ll bring us through his Top Ten Queerovision Chart celebrating the most outrageous and fabulous LGBT+ highlights from the Contest’s archives.

For GCN’s digital Eurovision party you can expect extra special guest performances, spot prizes for best-dressed screen and epic Eurovision lip-sync battles.

You can get your tickets online here.