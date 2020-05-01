BeLonG To are bringing back the fabulous Queerantine Quiz with a fancy dress twist

BeLonG To are super excited to be bringing back the fabulous Queerantine Quiz with drag sensation Miss Bunny O’Hare for a very special fancy dress Bank Holiday weekend extravaganza.

On Sunday, May 3, this event will be making a grand comeback at 8 pm and bringing with it a stunning fancy dress element. The theme for the night is queer. As BeLonG To shared on their Facebook page announcing the Queerantine Quiz, “Feel free to put on your loud and proud rainbow colours or stay in your slippers. It is totally up to your interpretation! Whatever you feel your best in.”

This Queerantine Quiz is going to be an unmissable experience as people will have the chance to win prizes for the quirkiest outfits along with the regular awards for the winning team. The host for the night will be the incomparable Bunny O’Hare, who has previously hosted GCN’s ‘My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz’ to great success.

Looking for bank holiday weekend plans? Bunny's got you covered 🌈 Register for a very special fancy dress edition of our Queerantine Quiz this Sunday at 8pm at https://t.co/xT64YJwagO See you fabulous folks there! pic.twitter.com/NTrARr6Apa — BeLonG To Youth Services (@BeLonG_To) April 30, 2020

Joining in on the event involves booking your table by following this link. Tickets are €10 per table/screen with proceeds going towards supporting BeLong To’s vital work for LGBT+ young people.

BeLonG To CEO, Moninne Griffith, said, “We are equipped to offer expert support through digital Youth Work and be there when we are needed the most. We are still here for them and here’s how you can let them know that you are too! Our Queerantine Quiz provides a welcome distraction for our supporters and drag lovers and will help us raise much-needed funds for our life-saving work.”

During lockdown, many LGBT+ support groups have lost access to vital funding for these crucial services as many events have been cancelled or postponed. Digital activities help overcome physical distancing, bringing people closer while also having a ball.

BeLonG To have recently launched a nationwide survey looking into the impact lockdown has upon LGBT+ youths, aged 14-23. They are seeking participates to share their experiences in creating insights into queer life during COVID-19. There are 16 questions in total.

We want to know how our LGBTI+ young people are doing in lockdown. Take a few minutes and fill out our LGBTI+ Life in Lockdown survey at https://t.co/kMs6PHqUdh ❤️ 🧡 💛 💚 💙 💜 pic.twitter.com/4XlmSGDYTk — BeLonG To Youth Services (@BeLonG_To) April 30, 2020

On the survey website, BeLonG To wrote, “Some of you may find that the questions are difficult to engage with. For that reason, we have included a long list of support services at the end of the survey explaining where and when you can get support from BeLonG To and other services.”

Community engagement is at the forefront of LGBT+ support services. Throughout these challenging times, those links have undergone various changes to ensure accessibility. From quizzes to surveys, people can stay connected and have their voice heard while staying safe.