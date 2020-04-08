BeLonG To throw online Queerantine Quiz to raise funds for LGBT+ youth

Taking place this Friday, the wonderful team at BeLonG To will throw their very own online Queerantine Quiz to raise some much-needed funds and support LGBT+ youth across the country.

Hosted by the fabulous and talented Bunny O’Hare, the quiz will cater to people looking to make this Good Friday a Great Friday by joining their community for a virtual pub quiz.

In tandem with supporting their community, the lucky winning team will walk away with a Google Home Smart Speaker – the housemate we all need in this time of isolation!

BeLonG To CEO, Moninne Griffith, shared “LGBTI+ young people don’t stop experiencing crises during pandemics. Many feel isolated from their support networks, friends and chosen family who love and accept them for who they are. They are stuck in homes with family members who don’t accept them. Some are experiencing emotional and physical abuse. They feel alone, scared and anxious.

“We are equipped to offer expert support through digital Youth Work and be there when we are needed the most. We are still here for them and here’s how you can let them know that you are too! Our Queerantine Quiz provides a welcome distraction for our supporters and drag lovers and will help us raise much-needed funds for our life-saving work.”

So how can you get involved?

Book your table today for the virtual quiz by following this link. The fun begins at 8pm this Friday, April 10. Tickets are €10 per table/screen and all proceeds go to supporting BeLonG To’s work with LGBTI+ young people. Log in details and a URL will be sent out via email in advance of the event on Friday. After that, prepare yourself for an evening of entertainment, laughs and shenanigans with a healthy dose of trivia!

