Kristina Rihanoff hopes to become Strictly Come Dancing first same-sex pairing with Nicole Scherzinger

Professional ballroom dancer, Kristina Rihanoff, has shared that she would be open to rejoining Strictly Come Dancing as part of the first same-sex pairing alongside Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Following the departure of fan favourites Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard, Strictly Come Dancing was left reeling with a huge gap in their lineup. Rihanoff responded to the news by expressing her interest in coming back after leaving five years ago as part of the show’s first same-sex pairing with Scherzinger.

Speaking to the Sun, Rihanoff said she would only return if she could be a part of the show’s first same-sex pairing, “To be involved in that would be very special. It’s way overdue. The pros have been saying this for a long time.”

As a trained choreographer, Rihanoff shared, “I teach men, women and gay couples all the time for things like weddings. I don’t see anything different in it, it would be great.”

Professional dancers Graziano di Prima and Johannes Radebe performed the first ever single routine between same-sex dancers during the last season of Strictly Come Dancing. If Rihanoff’s hopes of being paired up with Scherzinger come true, it would not only make for an iconic duo but also the first time a same-sex pairing has competed throughout the competition.

Speaking to Hello, one of the dancers from the first same-sex routine and an openly gay man, Johannes said of his experience, “I’ve never felt so liberated. For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am.”

Our #Strictly Pros and Judges came to SLAY! 💅 pic.twitter.com/wXsX7a2zNY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 20, 2019

Johannes further stated, “To be able to dance with a friend I respect and adore is joyous. There’s bromance galore between us, but there were no male and female roles, just free movement. It was beautiful, classy and elegant.”

Judge on the Strictly Come Dancing panel, Shirley Ballas, has confirmed that the BBC decided on replacements for Kevin and AJ. Speaking to the fans of the show, she said, “They’ve been a great part of the show. We love them, we wish them well, they’ve chosen to go on onto other things, but the show will go on.”