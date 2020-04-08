Love Is Blind season two may have LGBT+ couples

Love Is Blind has begun the process of casting for season two of the controversial show that everyone talked about and it’s looking like LGBT+ couples may feature.

After it was initially announced that Netflix had renewed the show for a second and third season, producer Chris Coelen said it would be logistically impossible to include same-sex couples.

It now seems that Coelen may have changed his mind.

TMZ reports that application forms for season two ask potential daters about their sexual preference.

One question asks applicants if they would consider themselves “straight”, “gay”, “bisexual” or “other”.

The addition of this question has many speculating that Love Is Blind producers may have come up with a method that would allow LGBT+ would-be couples to go on dates in the infamous pods.

In the first season of Love Is Blind, much of the discourse surrounding the show stemmed from the episode where Carlton came out as bisexual to his then-fiancé Diamond.

The episode spurred Vaneet Mehta to start #BisexualMenExist which trended across Twitter as many used the hashtag to speak out about the erasure and mistreatment of bisexual men, even within the LGBT+ community.

After seeing the overwhelming number of biphobic responses, Vaneet decided something needed to be done and started #BisexualMenExist to raise awareness as well as promote positivity within the community.

The biphobia towards Bi men recently has been so shit and honestly, in MY LGBT+ history month?! How dare! So I’m bring back #BisexualMenExist for some much needed positivity! Drop a pic below with the hashtag and RT this thread! Allies, also RT! I’ll start! 💖💜💙 pic.twitter.com/BYl1D2hzvV — Vaneet From Home (VFH) #20ThemTy 🌺 (@nintendomad888) February 24, 2020

“It’s important because bisexual men are often labelled as “secretly gay” and erased. Our sexuality isn’t seen as valid. It’s often why bisexual men don’t come out and have worse mental health than gay men,” Vaneet explained.

Vaneet expressed his joy at the positive outcome from the tag saying: “The response has been incredible!! I couldn’t even imagine that so many people would see it, let alone have it trending!! I’m so glad that I managed to touch people and help them! A few people even came out! It was beautiful and uplifting and a positive way to fight back against the biphobia!”