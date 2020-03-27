GiveOut launch emergency fund helping LGBT+ organisations in their response to COVID-19

Charity group GiveOut have launched an emergency fund to provide resources for global LGBT+ organisations amid COVID-19.

On the emergency fund donations website, titled TotalGiving, the charity group writes, “At a time of disruption, fear and instability, LGBT+ organisations worldwide continue to play a vital role supporting their communities and advancing equality. In the context of the COVID-19 crisis this work is more important than ever, as the pandemic poses particular challenges to LGBT+ communities and exacerbates existing vulnerabilities.”

GiveOut’s emergency fund will go towards launching networks of mutual aid and social solidarity, creating digital alternatives for educational sources, and setting up volunteer networks to provide accessible healthcare services and information. It will also help provide equipment and resources to advocates and service workers who are working from home, developing new helplines and remote counselling, as well as bringing advocacy and policy work into the online space.

“Now more than ever, the LGBTQI movement will rely on the support of our community globally.” @GiveOut_Org launches emergency fund to support #LGBTQI organisations in the face of the #COVID19 crisis. https://t.co/zMAswF3zaT — GiveOut (@GiveOut_Org) March 24, 2020

Social distancing and widespread shutdown of public facilities has changed everyday life. Many people are facing precarious financial and/or social situations, highlighted by a recent report from the BBC on how many young queer people are trapped in lockdown with homophobic guardians.

LGBT+ services have undergone various changes to ensure that their support services are still accessible while also helping the global effort to flatten the curve. As GiveOut share, “LGBT+ organisations need the support of our community globally to continue their vital work, adapt their ways of working, and develop new services and approaches to activism in response to the pandemic.”

The queer community have been deeply impacted by the spread of COVID-19 as it affects practices, services, and spaces in myriad ways. LGBT+ organisations have had to swiftly adjust to the monumental change in order to ensure full accessibility and safety. GiveOut further state on their website, “At this time of increased vulnerability, our community around the world will rely more than ever on the support – and protection – of LGBT+ organisations. And these organisations will rely more than ever on the support of our community globally.”

Recipients of this fund will be announced at a later date. Groups working in more restrictive and sensitive environments will remain anonymous.

If you would like to support LGBT+ organisations in their response to the pandemic, you can donate to the emergency fund by following this link.