Love Island star Justin Lacko opens up about loving men and women

Love Island Australia star Justin Lacko has come out on being attracted to both women and men through a series of Instagram stories.

The 29 year-old model and reality star addressed his sexuality while also refusing any form of labels in a set of now deleted Instagram stories. He wrote, “I won’t lie anymore within myself. I want freedom to be free. I respect myself to say this. I love me and always will. This isn’t me coming out at all about being gay. This is me coming out today that I fall in love with a person, not a sex. I love women and men, that’s it.”

Justin has also posted an image of a black square along with a peace sign caption following the series of Insta stories.

Justin Lacko previously spoke about his sexuality during his time as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! saying he “held onto a grudge” with his grandmother after she questioned his sexuality. He said, “I say ‘hi’ to her when I see her at Christmas time, I acknowledge her, but that’s it. She said something like, ‘I think it’s time we admitted that Justin is gay and in the closet. He never brings girls home.’”

Speaking to his fellow camp mates, Justin went on, “Someone’s sexuality is none of your business. I don’t feel like it’s anyone’s business unless I choose to say it myself.”

The reality TV star is expecting his first child with actress Anita Barone-Scott. On Instagram, he referenced the current pandemic, saying, “It’s a really difficult time for everybody and my heart goes out to everyone who may be struggling but it’s still very important to hold onto the positives! I’m choosing to keep myself with a positive mindset and can’t wait to see this boy’s face when he is born.”

In his last Insta post, the Love Island star finished by saying, “Gay, bi, straight – just be who you are. I don’t care and neither should anyone else.”