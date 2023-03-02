We're hiring! GCN seeks a Commercial & Fundraising Executive

GCN is recruiting a Commercial & Fundraising Executive

GCN is looking to recruit a competent, friendly, dynamic Commercial & Fundraising Executive to look after revenue streams for the organisation. The Commercial & Fundraising Executive will identify funding and fundraising opportunities, connect to businesses and build relationships, showing them why advertising through Ireland’s LGBTQ+ media and partnering with GCN is advantageous for their brands.



A bonus structure based on sales is available. The role requires a person with the ability to work on their own initiative and collaborate with community groups, community leaders, our readers, brands, and all other stakeholders to deliver a vital community resource at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.

BENEFITS

By working with GCN you’ll make a difference to the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland. You will also gain hands-on experience in workflow, generating sales, dealing with new and existing community and commercial partners, and managing budgets and targets, with the scope to introduce new initiatives. As the GCN Commercial & Fundraising Executive, you will also be in regular contact with other media reps, NGOs, state-sponsored funding agencies and media/creative agencies, giving you invaluable connections across Ireland.

REQUIREMENTS

Ability Skills: Computer Literacy (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Creativity, Sales/Marketing

Competency Skills: Collaboration, Initiative, Management, Networking, Communications, and Interpersonal Skills.

Additional Skills: Excellent spoken & written English, Proficient in Google Ad Manager and CRM.

Manage time effectively and balance multiple work demands, working to tight deadlines and meeting targets within budget.

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING

Operating and managing a CRM database.

Working to monthly and yearly targets and setting d eadlines for GCN and its commercial partners.

In partnership with the Group Manager, researching and working on funding applications for the organisation.

Working on creating partnerships with other organisations and businesses (community and commercial).

Selling across platforms with a specific focus on revenue through print and digital channels, fostering sponsorship opportunities.

Working with existing and new clients to provide them with the best marketing plan based on their budget and business needs. This includes specific knowledge of print advertising, display ads, and GCN’s digital offering.

Fostering sustainable and ongoing working relationships with clients and brands that are mutually beneficial.

Guiding clients creatively through how best to speak to GCN’s audience. This includes assistance with and guidance on practices for display ads and social media ads and campaigns.

Responsible for collating and submitting all relevant materials for records, including post-campaign reports for clients & partners.

Supporting monthly reconciliation process with the finance team.

Help maintain online fundraising platforms and associated communication tools.

Work collaboratively with colleagues across the organisation to maximise fundraising income and nurture a supportive fundraising culture.

Previous experience would be desirable but optional. Training will be given on the job. Please apply to [email protected] with a cover letter and CV. The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday, March 24th.

Experience at lower levels will be considered if the candidate can demonstrate extensive knowledge or transferable solid skills in key areas, alongside and willingness and desire to learn to advance their career.

GCN is a registered charity: 20034580

GCN define diversity as valuing everyone as an individual – we appreciate all our employees, volunteers, readers, contributors, and clients as people. Harnessing these differences creates a productive environment in which everybody feels valued, where their talents are fully utilised and organisational and personal goals are met.

We are committed to employment practices that promote diversity and inclusion in employment regardless of age, disability, gender identity, sex, marriage and civil partnership status, pregnancy and maternity status, race, religion, or belief.

Please note we reserve the right to close or extend this position depending on application numbers. Therefore, we would urge candidates to apply as soon as possible.