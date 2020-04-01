GCN launch #InAndOut digital festival of LGBT+ creativity for these physically distant times

In and Out Digital Festival from GCN will feature a wide range of fabulous LGBT+ artists, creators, fitness instructors, chefs, singers, actors and drag performers to name but a few and across the month of April, we’ll be broadcasting from Facebook live directly into your homes.

The idea behind In and Out Digital Festival is to have GCN, Ireland’s LGBT+ free press, as the hub for creatives, organisations and community members to share their content, skills and talents and keep our community entertained, informed and positive.

In these times when people are spending a lot of time in their homes, sometimes alone, we are looking for ways to stay connected and support each other. You can expect a series of live talks, poetry readings, dazzling drag shows, workout sessions, yoga sessions, cooking classes, workshops and much more.

Keep an eye on our social platforms as we’ll be announcing all the exciting events from In and Out in the coming days.

The LGBT+ community has always understood the power of togetherness and in the wake of the global crisis that is COVID-19, that has never felt more necessary. At GCN, we always have the need for visibility and representation at the forefront of our aims as we understand it’s immense power to foster connection and support for our community.

A few weeks ago, GCN announced a temporary pause to our print publication and are focusing our energies on our online output. GCN digital festival, In and Out is just one of many new initiatives we have on offer to educate, entertain and unite our LGBT+ community.

As a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model, the coming months will challenging but with your help, we’ll get through this together. If you like what we do here at GCN, you can support us from as little as €1.99 a month.

If you are an LGBT+ creative or ally and would like to be part of this exciting new festival get in touch at [email protected]. If you would like to support Ireland’s LGBT+ press by sponsoring one or some of the events email [email protected].