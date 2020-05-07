GCN’s Eurovision Douze Points Party reveals its amazing lineup of guests and performers

Greetings Europe! Get those scores ready, because it’s almost time for GCN’s Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party! The gayest event of the year is about to get even gayer, and we have one amazing lineup to help you celebrate.

While the official event may not be taking place this year, we know you still need your Eurovision fix, and we’re here to provide.

On Friday, May 15th, our fave Drag King and Eurovision superfan, Julian Mandrews is your host for GCN’s Eurovision Douze Points Party. He’ll be on hand for an evening of Eurovision Eleganza. The category is Zoom realness!

Julian Mandrews will bring us through his Top Ten Queerovision entries, celebrating the most outrageous and fabulous LGBT+ highlights from the contest’s archives. And just look at who will be joining him.

The one and only Lesley Roy will be popping by! Ireland’s Eurovision entry for 2020, with her absolute banger of a tune, ‘Story Of My Life’, may not be at the competition, but that’s not going to stop our Lesley. We’re delighted she’ll be on hand to keep the party swinging, so let’s show Ireland’s own that support we were ready and raring to give on the night.

One of Ireland’s Eurovision 2020 team and part of the unstoppable ThisIsPopBaby powerhouse, Philly McMahon will make a grand appearance, as will the superest of Eurovision superfans, Donal Mulligan.

Now, what’s a queer Eurovision party without lip-syncs and drag performances? Not much! The divine Avoca Reaction, fresh from blowing our socks off with their Queer Cabaret for GCN last week is ready to entertain once more. (Ps. Avoca actually made an appearance in the official video for Lesley’s song, so very fitting.)

Expect the creme de la creme of drag performers, including the stupendous Butch Chastity, the stunning Ben Pantera, the colossal Enda Danite, the awesome Marian Mary the 6th and the glittering Annie Queries! And that’s not all, there are still more performers to be announced.

And don’t think we’re not going to include you in the fun – there will be special spot prizes for the best-dressed screen and more!

Now how can you refuse that?

You can grab your tickets to the unmissable GCN’s Eurovision Douze Points Party right here.