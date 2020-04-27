GCN's Marlon Jimenez-Compton to guest present award-winning 'The Power of Dreams' show

GCN’s very own Marlon Jimenez-Compton will take to the airwaves this Wednesday to guest present Marian Shanley’s ‘The Power Of Dreams’ Show on Dublin South FM.

Marlon was asked to be a guest presenter when Marian discovered his iconic videos on social media in which he sings along to some of his favourite songs.

Speaking to GCN, Marlon said his mission with the show is to “spread positivity, good vibes and of course love which is something we need at the moment due to the lockdown. So it would be a good way for [people] to listen to something that is gonna bring a smile to their faces.”

For his show, Marlon will recount some of the songs that have had the most influence throughout his life, from being a child in Venezuela and loving songs without knowing their meaning to anthems about love and happiness; two of his biggest mantras in life.

He will use his platform to tell listeners about GCN and to ask for their support during these unprecedented times.

“I have used music as a healing process.

“When I’m sad, when I’m happy, I resort to music to, emanate those feelings that I have inside either good or not so good.

“There are some songs in there that I used to listen to when I was a little boy in Venezuela, and I didn’t speak English. But then when I spoke English, I understood the lyrics and I knew what the song meant.

“That’s why those songs are so meaningful, those songs represent something important in my childhood.”

Marlon expresses his deep love for music through social media, posting joyful videos of him singing along and dancing from his kitchen.

Marlon’s video series has grown to the point where he regularly gets requests for songs from his followers.

Amongst the positive feedback he gets, the most common response is an admiration of his courage.

“I will say this, the main thing they say ‘Marlon, you sing terribly but you don’t care’.

“So people admire that courage, that I have the bravery to stand there and sing even though my voice is shite.

“I saw a movie, ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ with Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.

“At the end, where she is dying she says ‘Everybody said I can’t sing but nobody said I didn’t sing’.”

Listen to Marlon Jimenez-Compton share some of his favourite anthems this Wednesday at 12 pm on Dublin South 93.9FM or on dublinsouthfm.com