The George reopens its stage to shows and live performances

The iconic Irish LGBTQ+ bar & club, The George, will be welcoming performers back to the stage on September 20.

After closing its doors that fateful day in March 2020, The George announced the opening of a Covid-compliant outdoor seating area in early June, returning a piece of home to the eager Irish queers.

Needless to say, the gays are going wild about the return of our beloved George and all of its amazing talent.

SHOWS ARE BACK!!!!

Starting from the 20th of September our shows & events are back from 8pm. Free Entry daily. Check the poster for all the details.

Currently operating as a bar only, the George will be welcoming back adoring patrons to an amazing lineup of weekly shows starting from 8 PM on Monday… and what a way to start the week!

Monday will bring us Win, Lose or Drag with Phil T Gorgeous, Mizza and DJ Stephen Dowling, and the audience will have the chance to win some fabulous prizes.

On Tuesday The George presents The Dolly Grip Experience with (you guessed it!) Dolly Grip and the Gripettes, with DJ Karen in charge of the show-stopping tunes.

Witchy Wednesday hits the George stage on, predictably, Wednesday, and we are here for it! Veda and her coven will ring in the spooky season while DJ Rocky T Delgado takes care of the music. The reigning queen of Dublin’s gay nightlife will cast a spell on Irish queers once more!

Next on The George’s fabulous stage lineup is Thirsty Thursday with the queen of many talents, the gorgeous Devina Devine. Devine will be supported by DJ Conor Behan and is expected to slay the house down.

Friday night belongs to the DJs, as DJ Ruth and DJ Mo take over for a colourful night of very overdue bops.

What better to do on a Saturday than Karaoke with not one, but two amazing drag queens?! Davina Devine and Veda will be back with beats by DJ Conor Behan, and we can’t wait to see a duet from these two legends.

And finally, the week of rainbow events will end with bingo hosted by Shirly Temple Bar. A chance to win some cash and gaze upon the maker of Shirly Temple Bar is Cancelled?! Sign us up. ​