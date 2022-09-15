Launch of GHN report shows success of Man2Man programme

This Saturday, the Gay Health Network (GHN) will launch their ‘Summary of Actions 2021’ at their AGM. This report focuses on the outputs of sexual and mental health as well as general well-being for all gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men. (gbMSM)

This GHN report reveals the immense effort in promoting the Man2Man programme. Man2Man is an initiative formed by both the GHN and the HSE. The initiative provides clear and accurate information surrounding sexual health for gay and bisexual men, and men who have sex with men.

The SHCPP HSE recruited an external agency to run a meticulous review of GHN’s outputs in 2021. This agency was comprised of a panel and individuals recruited for the research. The results of this GHN report reveal the sizeable traffic to the Man2Man website. It also showed the awareness and reliance on the information provided in campaigns.

Advocacy, as well as representation, is crucial for GHN to fulfil its role in improving services for the health and well-being of gbMSM. The initiative had taken action in 2021 to do this, which is included in the GHN report. This included submissions to the Government LGBTQ+ Inclusion Strategy, as well as the United Nations Periodic Review in 2021.

GHN has also written letters to Minister Frank Feighan TD, calling for the immediate reopening of the Gay Men’s Health Service STI Clinic.

Pádraig Burke, GHN Communications Director outlined the aims of the action taken by the organisation, saying: “Evidence-based actions by GHN are aligned with the aims of the National Sexual Health Strategy 2015 to 2020, to improve sexual health and wellbeing and to reduce negative sexual health outcomes amongst gbMSM, a population group at increased risk of STIs and HIV.”

The report also includes the success of GHN’s creative engagement, including films and social media content.

