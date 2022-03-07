Drag Race star Ginger Minj to appear in Hocus Pocus 2

The Hocus Pocus sequel was already long-awaited by the masses, but when we heard that Drag Race star Ginger Minj was set to join the witchy ranks, we just about flooded our basement.

The Instagram account @hocuspocusguide has been following the production of the newest instalment of the beloved 90s movie, as well as detailing “everything you never knew” about the original, and over the weekend they dropped some juicy details.

In a short video posted to the account, drag artist and comedy queen Ginger Minj (from season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars seasons two and six) is seen between takes as the drag version of Bette Midler’s iconic Hocus Pocus character, Winnie.

“In ‘Hocus Pocus 2‘ we know that there will be a big ‘Sanderson Sister Costume Contest’ during the ‘Salem Scare Fest’ scenes,” reads the post. “One of the contest groups is a drag queen Sanderson Sister group, believed to be called The Stone Cold Witches…”

And who better to play Drag Queen Winnie than glamour toad, Ginger Minj?! The drag queen cameo isn’t the only tea spilt by the Instagram account, by the way!

The account has also shared a video of rehearsals for a musical number with the Sanderson sisters taking their rightful place on stage twirling and creeping to One Way or Another, a very fitting choice. Although we’re excited to see the Blondie hit play out, it’s hard to imagine anything that could top their I Put A Spell On You number from the original… but let’s see if they can work their magic into another spellbinding performance.

Alongside Minj, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will all be reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters, this time coming face to face with Poppy, the daughter of the original’s lead couple, Max and Allison.

Almost 30 years after the original debuted on the big screen, the sequel will be directed by Anne Fletcher, known for romcoms such as 27 Dresses and The Proposal, so it will be interesting to see her take on the Sanderson sisters, following Kenny Ortega’s depiction in 1993.