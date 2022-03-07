Post-Covid EMERGE report examines sexual health of Irish GBMSM

On Wednesday, March 9, MPOWER and HIV Ireland bring us a hybrid event launching the EMERGE report and hosting an expert panel discussion on all things post-Covid sexual health.

“As we EMERGE from the Pandemic,” the event details read, “we ask how Covid-related restrictions impacted the sexual health and wellbeing of gay and bisexual men.”

Kicking off at 6 PM, this free in-person event will be held in the Mother club space at Lost Lane, Grafton Street, whilst also being live-streamed on GCN’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The event will commence with a presentation of the national EMERGE (Effect of Covid-19 and government restriction on the sexual health and well-being of gay and bisexual men) report findings and recommendations, before opening up to the panel discussion.

Moderated by freelance journalist, Brian O’Flynn, the panellists include Prof Fiona Lyons (Clinical Lead of HSE Sexual Health), Dr John Gilmore (UCD Assistant Prof in Nursing and LGBT+ Health Activist and Academic) and Erik Agudelo (community representative). Following the panel, there will be an allocated time for audience questions before closing remarks bring the event to an end at 7:30 PM.

Funded by HIV Ireland, the EMERGE survey which prompted this informative event was run by Sigma Research at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and strives to understand the impact of the pandemic and Covid restrictions in relation to sexual behaviour, health and well-being of gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (GBMSM) in Ireland.

This event is brought to us by HIV Ireland’s MPOWER Programme which “is a suite of peer-driven community-level interventions that aim to achieve a reduction in the acquisition of HIV and STIs and an overall improvement of sexual health and wellbeing” of Irish GBMSM.

If you want to be there IRL, be sure to register for the event here, but if you’ll be joining from the comfort of your own home, just tune in when the clock strikes six.