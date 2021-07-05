Girls Rock Dublin launch new GRD Gear Library in Ballyfermot

Following the success of the pilot program in Pearse Street Library, Dublin City Libraries and Girls Rock Dublin (GRD) have launched a new branch of the “GRD Gear Library” in Ballyfermot. This one-of-a-kind gear loan service, which makes Girls Rock Dublin’s electric guitars, basses, drum kits, synths and mics available to teenagers for free with the use of a library card, launched in Ballyfermot Library on June 28th 2021.

Founded in 2016, Girls Rock Dublin is a non-profit group and the 1st girls rock camp organisation in Ireland. They run camps and events aimed at growing girls and women’s self-esteem through music creation and performance.

GRD builds girls’ and gender non-binary youth’s self-esteem through music creation and performance. Providing workshops and technical training, they create leadership opportunities, cultivate a supportive community of peers and mentors, and encourage social change and the development of life skills.

GRD has held camps in the past for girls and women, as well as non-binary folk. They also hold other workshops and events, such as Open Mic Nights, pop-up music-making workshops, and public library takeovers.

EXCITING NEWS! Girls Rock Dublin and @dubcilib are proud to launch the newest branch of the “GRD Gear Library” in Ballyfermot library! Huge thank you to @reverb @MusicMakerEire@ernieball and @MusNetIrl for their generous support of the project.https://t.co/kRPhBQRp0W pic.twitter.com/P09TUe9VPM — Girls Rock Dublin (@GirlsRockDublin) June 28, 2021

Launched in September 2019, the GRD Gear Library is a free “Call & Collect” musical equipment loan service available to teenagers, of all genders, under eighteen who have a library card. With this service, a collection of 100+ music instruments, amplifiers, and musical accessories owned by Girls Rock Dublin is made available to teenagers through Dublin City Libraries.

The collection is made up of donated gear from people in the community who value the work of Girls Rock Dublin as well as purchases made from funding received with thanks to Reverb.com and Music Network.

To get your gear, first sign up for a Dublin City Libraries card and head to the Girls Rock Dublin website to browse their gear catalogue and choose the piece you want to borrow. Then call the library branch to reserve the item and collect it in person. Finally, return the item within 3 weeks, or call the library branch to extend your loan.