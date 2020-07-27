Gloria Estefan makes a superfan's dream come true

Ever the optimist, Marlon Jimenez-Compton seems to be pursuing his dreams even more since joining the Power of Dreams show team. He has been tirelessly working to put together shows that convey a message of love, optimism and reaffirmation. In his latest show ‘Latin Extravaganza’, he repeatedly reaffirmed to the radio station audience that in his own words “we can do anything”, and this is exactly what he is proving to them now that he has interviewed Gloria Estefan.

He said, “I didn’t know my Latin Extravaganza was going to have such an effect. After the show aired live, I sent the podcast version to Kevin Murnane who is a friend of Gloria. I opened and closed the show with Gloria’s music so I think Kevin loved the concept. I sent it to Kevin as a celebration of his friendship with Gloria.”

Little did Marlon know that Kevin sent it to Gloria Estefan’s management team. From there, the whole project started snowballing and to this date he is still pinching himself in disbelief; he has interviewed one of his music idols.

Marlon is from Venezuela, Gloria is from Cuba, so already they have that very strong Latin connection which is great when one wants to try to establish a bond that is genuine and sincere. Also, Gloria is a Cuban immigrant in Miami. Marlon is a Venezuelan immigrant in Dublin and that fortified the candid conversation they had.

In his own words, Marlon said, “I found her very warm and approachable. Not a diva at all. We connected instantly and she candidly answered every question I asked with grace and sincerity. In her answers, she opened her Cuban heart displaying her Latin soul not only for me and the people in the studio but for all those who will shortly be privileged to listen to such a lovely interview.”

As you can see, Marlon truly is a fan. He knows her story, her music, her family and small details that only a hardcore fan knows about their favourite artists. However, he confessed he was impressed by her genius in the way she used one of her iconic songs ‘Get On Your Feet’ into a powerful and positive yet humorous message for COVID-19. She retitled the song ‘Put On Your Mask’.

They also spoke about one of her new songs ‘We Needed Time’ which is again about COVID-19 and a song that invites us to reconcile with everyone, mainly with ourselves.

Marlon’s sincerity shone through when he said, “I don’t know how I managed to keep myself together while talking to one of my idols, but after the interview when I got home I just broke down in tears, thinking ‘oh my god oh my god, the power of dreams’”.

What a true fan he is!

The new album by Gloria Estefan, Brazil305, which, according to Marlon, is a reincarnation of the song ‘Conga’ is out on August 13. She told Marlon the 13th is her favourite date. You can also check her new single ‘Cuando hay amor’.

The interview airs on Wednesday, August 5 at 12 noon and repeats on Friday, August 7 at 12 noon again on Dublin South 93.9 FM.