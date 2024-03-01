Grace Wilson makes history as first professional Australian footballer to come out as non-binary

Grace Wilson has made history as the first professional Australian footballer to come out as non-binary. The Young Matildas and Adelaide United goalkeeper made the announcement on Friday, March 1, in an interview shared on their club’s social media.

Speaking to Pride Cup chair Holly Ransom, Wilson explained “My gender and my perception of gender doesn’t fit into the Western standards of man or woman and so for me personally, I don’t really feel like I’m anywhere near that. I feel separated from it.”

They shared that they’ve understood they were non-binary for over a year and coming to the realisation was “really freeing”.

“It was like this huge weight lifted because for so long I had felt something was different, something was separating me from people and I couldn’t put my finger on it. And then finally understanding that it’s because I’ve only existed in these gendered spaces as a non-gendered person.”

On why now is the time for them to come out publicly, they said, “I want to be fully myself, I want to fully embrace this and I want other people to be able to refer to me in ways that I’m comfortable with…I just want to be free.”

The 18-year-old explained that they received a tremendous amount of support from their club Adelaide United, for whom gay footballer Josh Cavallo also plays.

“This was the first step in my journey, but I had a phenomenal reaction,” they shared.

“The girls were lovely about it and I got a hug from every player. As soon as I said it, cheers, and applause – it was this lovely thing. I felt so comfortable and supported. It was probably one of the best feelings.”

Grace Wilson signed with Adelaide ahead of the 2021-22 A-League season and is also in the Young Matildas (Australia women’s under-20 soccer team) squad ahead of the upcoming Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

Their club’s management and coaching staff have expressed their support for Wilson, with Adelaide United’s Head of Football, Marius Zanin, stating: “We stand behind Grace wholeheartedly and commend their bravery in sharing their authentic self with the world.

“At Adelaide United, we believe in fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all individuals, regardless of gender identity.”