Graham Norton to host Amazon’s first original Irish show

West Cork native Graham Norton is set to host the comedy show LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, which will be Amazon Prime Video’s first original Irish series. The show will feature Ireland’s best comedic talent, as well as cameos from celebrities and its trademark gameshow element.

Produced by Dublin-based Kite Entertainment, the comedy show hosted by Graham Norton is set to launch on Prime Video in 2024. It will follow the format of the original Japanese series Documental, created by Hitoshi Matsumoto and owned by Yoshimoto Kogyo and which has already been adapted in several other countries, including Mexico, Canada, Australia, France, Germany and Italy.

As the show’s description indicates, the openly gay presenter will “oversee 10 of Ireland’s most sought-after comedy stars, brought together to make each other laugh by using every comedic tool in the box… without cracking a smile themselves”. The aim of the show is to eliminate all other comedians by making them laugh first, and whoever outlasts their competitors and avoids laughing will become the crowned winner.

Commenting on the new opportunity which will bring him back to Ireland, Norton said: “I’m thrilled to be the host for the first Irish original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years.”

He added, “I’m so proud of our comedy culture and it’s wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can’t wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going.”

4th April 1963: Openly gay Irish TV presenter Graham Norton is born. He has hosted The Graham Norton Show to huge acclaim since 2007, and has also established a career as an author, comedian and actor. OnThisDay #Queerstory pic.twitter.com/MX4DX3WMDu — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) April 4, 2023

Head of Originals for UK & Northern Europe for Amazon Studios, Dan Grabiner, commented on the show, saying: “Graham Norton and Last One Laughing is a match made in heaven.

“Ireland is home to world-class comedy and a booming television scene – we can’t wait to celebrate and be part of that with our first Irish original production,” he added.