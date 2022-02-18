Queer Cabaret returns with an unmissable night of drag and comedy

Prepare yourselves, readers, for a special night of drag, comedy and cabaret shenanigans, because the Queer Cabaret is back at Bow Lane this February 22!

Ireland’s top queer talents will take the stage for two amazing hours of queer spectacle. The theme of the night? Double Trouble!

Each of the cast will be paying tribute to the best queer double acts and duets you can think of. Might we see Roxy and Velma, Sonny and Cher, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande? Only one way to find out!

The show’s host will once again be none other than Avoca Reaction, Ireland’s premier non-binary drag entity. As they have demonstrated when hosting the Queer Cabaret in the past, you’ll be plenty entertained with their sparkling energy and live vocals.

If you’d like a taste of what you’re in for with a show featuring Avoca Reaction, check out the third episode of the series Beducation, when they had a chat with DCU Drag Race champion Enda Danite about all things gay, queer and bi. And there seems to be no end to the good news, since King Enda Danite will in fact be part of the Queer Cabaret cast!

Joining them, we have Queen of Quarantine winner Ariana Grindr and her shady comedy stylings, fabulous drag queen Coco Chanel No. 5, and Goblins Goblins Goblins with her brand of wacko stand-up meets performance art.

Last but not least, the extra special guest of the night will be online comedy star and GCN fave Shane Daniel Byrne. His Instagram comedy cheered up so many during lockdown. We can never forget his wickedly funny Lockdown LOLZ for the first In and Out festival event of 2021.

Oh, and another thing that will forever hold a special place in our minds and hearts is the Young Hot Guyz charity calendar created by Byrne with Tony Cantwell and Killian Sundermann in collaboration with Dubliner Whiskey. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, what are you even doing with your life?

We’ve given you plenty of reasons to run and grab tickets for this amazing event, but if you need one more just know that this will be a great night of entertainment where inclusivity is key. All identities are welcomed and all pronouns will be upheld and respected. The Queer Cabaret is a safe space for all queer folks.

Tickets are available here, with a limited number on the door on the night.